Proven Conspiracy Theories #7

By Paul Richardson

Since the CIA decided to take matters into their own hands (illegally), they were in desperate need of a “tool” that would help them remove any threats to their way of doing business… all under the umbrella term “national security.”

After some creative research and development, they came up with something unofficially called “the heart attack gun.”

The heart attack gun does exactly what the name implies, induces a massive heart attack in the person shot by one of its bullets. But considering the CIA is NOT allowed to assassinate people legally, they needed their methods to be untraceable, so they needed the heart attacks to look genuine.

Here is how the gun works: The bullets are tiny, barely a fraction of an inch thick (1/10 or less)… and they’re made of ice. Yes… frozen water. Within the ice is a tiny amount of shell fish toxin, which will kill ANYONE regardless of physical size, health, or strength.

So the target is shot, the bullet melts releasing the toxin and kills the person in minutes, and no trace is left of anything. The only visible puncture is a tiny red dot, like the puncture mark a mosquito makes (without the puffy inflammation).

Aren’t we glad our tax money is being put to good use. One recent conspiracy theory states that Andrew Breitbart was killed by such a bullet.

Another suspected and hush-hush CIA event was “Operation Mockingbird.”

In an effort to fight the Cold War and “guide” public opinion, as well as increase its own power and scope, the CIA began to hire journalists and other figures in national media for the purpose of disseminating CIA propaganda. The program allowed the CIA to pay journalists to publish articles that supported the CIA, to publish others that were critical of the CIA’s enemies, and to altogether avoid reporting on things that the CIA did not want in the public eye.

The program lasted for at least two decades and had over 3,000 journalists on the CIA’s payroll at one time. It was later revealed to exist by the Church Committee in 1975. In 1976, the CIA stated that they would no longer hire journalists for propaganda purposes, but still would “welcome” any unpaid cooperation from them.

We would all like to think that the Central Intelligence Agency is under complete US government control, and that’s what everyone thought prior to the 1970’s. But it seems like the CIA has gone above and beyond their legally-given rights (into illegal territory) on numerous occasions.

How illegal, you ask? How about murder? Is that illegal enough for you? This fact was revealed by the Church Commission in 1975.

Not everyone that reads this will be shocked by the news. Actually, most people will accept it as a regular part of the CIA doing business, but do you know that the CIA was only meant to collect intelligence, and other agencies (such as the military) are the ones who are supposed to use this intelligence and act on it?

The CIA has become the definition of a rogue agency (an agency acting on its own initiative).

Over the years, they have “assassinated” (the term designed to make murder palpable) hundreds, if not thousands of people that THEY deemed to be a threat.

A threat to whom, you ask?

Officially, they say “national security,” but what that really means is any threat to their hold on power and their day to day activities… some (but not all) of which overlap with genuine national security threats. (Views and opinions expressed here may not necessarily be shared or endorsed by the publication.)