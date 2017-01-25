Public hearing spurs opposition to Sixth Ct. vacating

By Alton Mitchell

A public hearing was held on Monday evening at LaFayette’s City Hall. The purpose was to hear public opinion on the proposal for the city of LaFayette to vacate its control over a street in the city of LaFayette. By the close of hearing a line had been drawn in the sand as representatives from both sides of issue had expressed their concerns to members of city council.

In 2016 the former LaFayette city council began reviewing a proposal for the city to vacate its ownership of 6th Court near SE 7th Street. Members of the council were exploring issues in if the street was needed or if the city could vacate responsibility for the street. A long step processed has been taking place over the past several months to advise residents in the area of the potential vacating of the roadway. That has included newspaper petition being filed and letters being mailed to property owners in the area.

LaFayette City attorney Joseph Mac Tucker lead the public hearing by first explaining the background and events that had led to the public hearing to the council members. Mr. Tucker then opened the floor up to residents who wished to speak on the issue allowing each to speak their mind on the issue for 3 minutes.

The first to speak was a resident who was identified as Emma Whitlock. She was identified as a resident who has lived in the area since around 2001. She expressed opposition to the closing of the roadway by stating concerns that included closing the roadway would limit her and other residents’ access to their homes. She also explained that this had been previously attempted under former Mayor Findley, but was not vacated at that time. Miss Whitlock also stated that she feels the closing of this roadway is only for the benefit of one local resident.

A second resident of the 6th Court area also voiced her opposition to the closure. This resident explained to council that she would like to see the roadway remain open. She voiced a concern similar to those of Miss Whitlock stating that this is how she traveled in and out of her home. The resident explained that she had fears if EMS was needed would they be able to get their rescue vehicles through resident made driveways in their yards. She stated that the road has been there since before she was born and she was aware it was in need of some repair work especially for issues relating to rain washing out the road, but she would still like the road not to be closed.

A longtime resident of the area Mr. Terry Mangram was the third resident to voice his opinion on the matter. Mr. Mangram acknowledged that he filed the petition with the city to vacate the roadway. He states this has been an ongoing issue one that has been in question since before Miss Whitlock moved into the area. Mr. Mangram owns two parcels of land on 6th Court.

Mr. Mangram presented an arsenal of arguments to say why he felt the roadway should be closed. One was that the street does not exist on present Chambers County GIS maps. Mr. Mangram also stated that it has only been in recent years that the roadway was given a name. He also stated that all of the residents along 6th Court still do have access with use of their driveways. Mr. Mangram stated that he would like to see the street vacated so he can better his yard and property.

Council member Neal McCurdy asked Mr. Mangram how he would like to better his yard. Mr. Mangram replied that the vacating of the roadway could give him more safety and stability at his residence. Council members listened on before asking the viewpoints of some of the city’s department heads about possible impacts the vacating of the street could have on the area.

Superintendent George Green of LaFayette’s streets and sanitation department was first asked to give his analysis on the issue. Superintendent Green stated that his department had researched the area in several issues including traffic, services, and public safety. One of the biggest concerns he had with vacating the road would be that with the section of road in question the city limb truck and wasteaway trash service vehicles would not be able to access the area and turn around they would have to back down back into the roadway rather than using the Cul-de-Sac to turn around. Mr. Green stated this could have to cause residents to have to roll their trashcans up to 400 ft. to near 7th Street in order to have them picked up.

Council woman Tammie Williams asked LaFayette Fire Chief Heath Cotney of how his department’s emergency vehicles would access the area in the event of an emergency. Chief Cotney stated that they would typically use the paved roadways. A resident in the area states that in the past city emergency responders such as EMS have used 6th Court as their route to reach residents.

Council members did not make a decision on Monday night as to which course of action would be the best for the future of 6th Court. Having absorbed arguments from both sides members of council have tabled the issue until a later meeting after reviewing more information.