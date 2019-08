The 2019-20 School

year has kicked off

in Chambers County

schools. The kids returned

to school on Thursday

August 8th.

Moderator/Pastor Gary

Dixon and Rev. Karanja

Story greeted students at

JPPowell Middle School,

on the 1st day back to

school.

The M.E.N… local

organization were seen

greeting students as well.

Pastor Stiggers and

Pastor Winston could be

found at Eastside Elementary

School where they

too welcomed students to

school.