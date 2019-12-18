Quality of Life Closes Door in LaFayette

Quality of Care in LaFayette.

After only being open for two years the Quality of Life Health Care Facility in LaFayette has informed their patients that their local office would be closing and moving to Lanett. Earlier rumors had suggested that this change was coming.



The Quality of Life Health Services is the largest system of federally qualified community health centers in the State of Alabama.



The Quality of Life facility offered city employees along with local residents options for health care. Q.O.L. along with Vester Health Care have been approved as primary health providers for LaFayette City employees for the past 2 years but Q.O.L. will not be renewed as a primary provider for 2020.



Patients can still be seen by Q.O.L. at their new location beginning February 1, 2020 at 34 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lanett.