Rain Causes Delay on County Road Projects

By John C. West

The Chambers County Commission has asked for the public’s patience and understanding regarding delays in local road construction.



An over-abundance of rain has slowed several county projects.



Commissioner James Williams spoke briefly on the matter at the County Commission meeting Monday.



“I want the public to be aware of this,” Williams said. “We need to be patient with our county highway department. We know we have road problems, especially on the north end of the county at this time. They are limited on what they can do due to weather. In an average year we get, by this time of the year, we’ve averaged about 13 inches of rain. But this year we are well over 22 inches of rain. This has slowed and hampered our county highway department in patching and fixing some of our roads. All I ask is that the public just bare with us. We’re going to get it done.”



Commission Chairman Douglas Jones echoed Williams’ comments.



“We’re hard at work,” Jones said. “But we can only do so much. We’re working around mother nature. We can’t do anything about the rain, but we’ll get to it as soon as we possibly can.”



County Engineer, Josh Harvill followed up by saying “Thank you for your patience. Our roads are behind right now. We’re doing our best to catch up. But don’t anticipate that we know there’s a problem on your road. Don’t expect someone else to call it in. Just call, let us know. We appreciate that, then we can catch it.”



Road problems can be called into the Highway Department at 334-864-4359, Monday- Thursday 6:00am – 4:30pm CST.