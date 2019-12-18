Home News Featured Stories Rain Fails to Dampen Greater Valley Christmas Parade
Despite the sprinkles, it was a great 2019 Greater Valley Area Christmas Parade!

Thank you to all of our local businesses that participated, all the floats looked awesome!

Congratulations to all the winners!
1st Place Business – Zaxby’s
2nd Place Business- Terminex
3rd Place Business – EAMC Lanier

1st Place Community – City of Lanett
2nd Place Community- Missiles For Christ
3rd Place Community- Valley Swim

1st Place School – Chambers Co. Career Tech
2nd Place School – Fairfax Elementary
3rd Place School- Acts Academy

The LaFayette Sun
