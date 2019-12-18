Rain Fails to Dampen Greater Valley Christmas Parade

Despite the sprinkles, it was a great 2019 Greater Valley Area Christmas Parade!



Thank you to all of our local businesses that participated, all the floats looked awesome!

Congratulations to all the winners!

1st Place Business – Zaxby’s

2nd Place Business- Terminex

3rd Place Business – EAMC Lanier

1st Place Community – City of Lanett

2nd Place Community- Missiles For Christ

3rd Place Community- Valley Swim

1st Place School – Chambers Co. Career Tech

2nd Place School – Fairfax Elementary

3rd Place School- Acts Academy