Home News Featured Stories Rain, Rain and Now More Rain Expected
Featured Stories
0

Rain, Rain and Now More Rain Expected

0
0

Rain, Rain and Now More Rain Expected

Lady Rebels Make CA Basketball History, Lose in Finals

Local Trucking Company Chosen to Lead Alzheimer’s Marketing Campaign

SWAT Enters Home, Finds Man Dead

Langley Named to Livestock Hall of Fame

Daniel Selected as AISA All-Star

Strickland Wins County Spelling Bee

Family Mourns Shooting Death of Father

JPP Students Score Well in Robotics Competition

Community Events and Church Happenings

The Old Barn- Turning the Pages of History

By Jody Stewart

If you don’t own an umbrella and a pair of rubber boots it might be time to invest in some. Chambers County has experienced rain, rain and more rain in 2020. This Wednesday morning starts with another weather advisory for a flood warning in Chambers County near the Tallapoosa River. How much rain has Chambers County had?

According to National Weather Service Alabama Rainfall Plot Chambers County has received a total of 6.73 inches of rain in January with the average being 4.65 and only half way thru February we have received 6.75 inches of rain with the monthly average being 5.28. That is a total of 13.48 this year according to National Weather Service!

There has been 50 days so far in 2020 and folks in Chambers County have had rain all but 16 days so far this year.

Unfortunately the ten-day forecast has rain in store for Wednesday and Thursday of this week with Sunshine predicted on Friday and Saturday and rain returning Sunday and Monday next week.

What can we expect in March? Well the National Weather Service rainfall plot shows Chambers County receiving an average of 5.94 inches of rain in the month of March.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Local Trucking Company Chosen to Lead Alzheimer’s Marketing Campaign

The LaFayette Sun 0

SWAT Enters Home, Finds Man Dead

The LaFayette Sun 0

Langley Named to Livestock Hall of Fame

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video