Rain, Rain and Now More Rain Expected

By Jody Stewart

If you don’t own an umbrella and a pair of rubber boots it might be time to invest in some. Chambers County has experienced rain, rain and more rain in 2020. This Wednesday morning starts with another weather advisory for a flood warning in Chambers County near the Tallapoosa River. How much rain has Chambers County had?



According to National Weather Service Alabama Rainfall Plot Chambers County has received a total of 6.73 inches of rain in January with the average being 4.65 and only half way thru February we have received 6.75 inches of rain with the monthly average being 5.28. That is a total of 13.48 this year according to National Weather Service!



There has been 50 days so far in 2020 and folks in Chambers County have had rain all but 16 days so far this year.



Unfortunately the ten-day forecast has rain in store for Wednesday and Thursday of this week with Sunshine predicted on Friday and Saturday and rain returning Sunday and Monday next week.



What can we expect in March? Well the National Weather Service rainfall plot shows Chambers County receiving an average of 5.94 inches of rain in the month of March.