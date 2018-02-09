Home News Obituaries Randy “Sharkie” James
Mr. Randy James “Shakie”, 55, of Five Points, AL passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Greater Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Penton Community) LaFayette, AL, Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr., Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Robert Ray, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church No.2 Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. James is survived by his sisters, Debra James of Five Points, AL and Kathy Ray Jennings of Valley, AL, five brothers: Roy Lee James of Five Points, AL, Larry (Frances) James of Opelika, AL, Rev. Robert (Denise) Ray and Jimmy Ray, both of Valley, AL and Rev. Rickey Stevens of Rochester. NY, uncle, Hubert Ray, Jr. of Five Points, AL, aunt, Oddie Pitts Kader of Miami, FL, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

