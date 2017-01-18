Rebel JV boys lose state champ game

By: Ashley Oliver-

Correspondent

The JV boys traveled to Cornerstone Christian to play in the JV State Championship games on Saturday. In the single elimination event the Rebels faced the Abbeville Generals and were defeated 39-21. Payton Allen was the high scorer with 10 points, Joshua Holiday scored 9 points and Brody Smoot added 2 points for the Rebels. Braxton Allen had 4 rebounds, Cayden Smoot and Payton Allen each had 3 and Jake Waldrop and Josh Holiday had 1 each.

The boys also played 3 regular season games last week, winning 1 of the 3. Against Springwood the boys came up short 27-21. Having been neck and neck the entire game, Springwood scored big in the final seconds for the win.

Braxton Allen was the high scorer with 14 points followed by Payton Allen and Joshua Holiday with 3 each. Gabe Brooks scored 2 points and Jake Waldrop added 1 point in the loss.

The boys of Evangel also proved hard to beat. The Lions defeated the Rebels 40-18. Payton Allen scored 6 points, Joshua Holiday scored 5 points, Braxton Allen scored 3 points, Cayden Smoot and Jake Waldrop each scored 2 points in the loss.

The highlight of the week came as the Rebels easily defeated Eastwood 51-15. High scorers for the Rebels were Payton Allen with 16 points, Braxton Allen with 12 points, Cayden Smoot added 10 points, Joshua Holiday scored 5 points, Gabe Brooks had 4 points, Brody Smoot and Dijon Darden each scored 2 points in the win.