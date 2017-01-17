Rebel JV girls runner-up in State

Story & Photo By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The CA JV girls were invited to participate in this year’s AISA 1A state Tournament held at Cornerstone Christian School. The girls went in as 7th seed. 3 games later, and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, they emerged with a 2nd place finish, losing to Southern in overtime.

The Rebels first faced 2nd seed, Sparta, defeating them 25-17. Lizzie Keebler scored 9 points, Britten Stephen added 8 points, Shelly Keebler added 4 and Audra Slay scored 3 points in the win. Head Coach, Brandi Fuller, stated “This was probably our toughest game. The girls played very hard against a quick and scrappy team”.

Game two was a tough one, resulting in a 26-21 win against 6th seed, Marengo, in overtime. Coach Fuller stated “We were behind by 5 with a minute left and Audra Slay drained a three. Marengo turned the ball over and we got it back. We had a play designed for Lizzie Keebler to take a shot but she assisted Britten Stephens as she took a wide open shot under the goal to tie the game. We were in foul trouble in overtime and two of my 7th graders stepped it up, Mattie Reese and Lindsey Fuller. All a team effort in that key win which put us in the championship game”. Britten Stephens led in points against Marengo with 14, Audra Slay scored 7, Mattie Reese and Shelly Keebler scored 2 each and Brandalon Rombokas scored 1 point. Britten Stephens led in rebounds with 19.



The Championship game against Southern was a heartbreaker as CA was ahead the entire game leading up to the final moments when a couple of 3 pointers shot by Southern led to their 35-31 win over the Rebels in overtime. Lizzie Keebler scored 14 points, Britten Stephens added 7, Shelly Keebler scored 6, Audra Slay and Alyssa Sorrells each scored 2. Britten Stephens had 13 rebounds and Shelly Keebler had 7. Coach Fuller stated “The girls played their hearts out. I do believe we were the better team, but having played 2 physical games prior the girls were exhausted. They were beaten up but played so hard I couldn’t be more proud of a team than I was then.” Lizzie Keebler and Britten Stephens were named to the All-Tournament Team. The Chambers Academy JV girls last won a state championship in 2012 under the direction of Coach Don McGinty.



The JV girls had a busy and exciting week as they won all three regular season games. In a 40-12 win over Evangel Britten Stephens was the high scorer with 13 points, Donna Stewart added 8 points, Lizzie Keebler scored 6 points, Alyssa Sorrells and Shelly Keebler each added 4 points, Mattie Reese and Natalie Lovelace each scored 2 and Brandalon Rombokas scored 1 point in the win. Britten Stephens also led in rebounds with 6.



It was a closer matchup between the Rebels and the Eastwood girls but the Rebels pulled through with a 25-21 win. Britten Stephens, again, was the high scorer with 10 points, Lizzie Keebler added 9, Shelly Keebler and Brandalon Rombokas each scored 3 points and had 5 rebounds in the win.



The win over Springwood was big for the girls as they easily defeated the Wildcats 32-23. Britten Stephens scored 13 points, Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler each scored 9 points, Lindsey Fuller added 2 points and Brandalon Rombokas scored 1 point in the win. Britten Stephens led in rebounds with 13 and Alyssa Sorrells had 6 rebounds.