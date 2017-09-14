Rebels 3-0, crush Wilcox

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



The Chambers Academy Varsity Rebels are on a roll. With this week’s 53—13 win over Wilcox they improved their record to 3-0. CJ Lyons had another spectacular week; rushing for 96 yards and scoring 2 Rebel touchdowns. Matthew Keebler also looked impressive rushing for 46 yards; running in 2 touchdowns. Junior, Mitchell Lee, ran for 33 yards on 2 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. Also scoring for the Rebels were Hunter Davis and Jordan Gillespie. On Defense Braxton Allen led the Rebels with 9 tackles. CJ Lyons, Jordan Gillespie, Colton Hand, Hunter Davis, Hayden Harris, Payton Allen and Mitchell Lee each had 5 tackles in the win.

Head Coach, Jason Allen said “It feels good to be 3-0. I feel like we have made progress each week which is all you can ask for as a coach. I was really pleased that we took better care of the ball this week and kept it off the ground. That is a really big deal to us. Defensively we have been pretty salty up until this point. We took care of business and I thought our speed was really the difference in the game. We’ve got some guys that can really run. Next vs Lowndes is a really big test for us and we are going to have to have a great week”.

The Rebels will travel to Lowndesboro to take on the Lowndes Academy Rebels on September 15th with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.