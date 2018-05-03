Rebels advance to final four
The Chambers Acad-
emy Rebels are experienc-
ing a season like they’ve
not had since 2000 when
they won the last state
championship in baseball.
W
ith the series win over
Cornerstone Christian in
round 2 of the playoffs the
Rebels advance to round
3 and will host Jackson
Academy at home on
Wednesday, May 2nd
at
3:00 cst in a best 2/3
series.
Four teams are left in
the 1A
class – Jackson,
Eastwood, Chambers
and Patrician. Of these
four teams one might
think Chambers to be the
underdog.
If the Rebels
play the way they did
on
Saturday
in the 3rd
game
against Cornerstone then
the other teams might
want to stay on the porch.
In the tie breaking 16-0
win against Cornerstone,
Caydon Smoot pitched a
complete no hitter; strik-
ing out 6 batters.
Defen-
sively the Rebels did not
commit any errors.
Gavin
White sealed the deal with
a grand slam homerun;
his first homerun of the
season. White also led the
team hitting; going 2-3
at the plate.
Luke Davis
went 1-3 with 3 RBI’s in
the win.
In game 1
on
Friday
the Rebels won
4-3 with White pitching 7
innings.
Luke Davis went
1-3 hitting with 2 RBI’s.
Braxton Allen went 1-3
with a double and 1 RBI.
Game two was a 12-6 loss
for the Rebels.
Head Coach, Dillon
NeSmith said “This was a
fun series to be a part of.
Cornerstone gave us all
we could handle day one
but we couldn’t be beat in
game three.
I believe we
played the most complete
game of the year.
Caydon
Smoot was lights out.
He
brings out the best in ev-
erybody because he’s such
a gamer.
He’s the kid that
wants the ball when the
game is on the line.
I’ve
been telling him all week
that if we got into a game
three situation he would
be our guy.
It couldn’t
happen to a better kid.
I
wish I had eight more just
like him”.