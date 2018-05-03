Rebels advance to final four

The Chambers Acad-

emy Rebels are experienc-

ing a season like they’ve

not had since 2000 when

they won the last state

championship in baseball.

W

ith the series win over

Cornerstone Christian in

round 2 of the playoffs the

Rebels advance to round

3 and will host Jackson

Academy at home on

Wednesday, May 2nd

at

3:00 cst in a best 2/3

series.

Four teams are left in

the 1A

class – Jackson,

Eastwood, Chambers

and Patrician. Of these

four teams one might

think Chambers to be the

underdog.

If the Rebels

play the way they did

on

Saturday

in the 3rd

game

against Cornerstone then

the other teams might

want to stay on the porch.

In the tie breaking 16-0

win against Cornerstone,

Caydon Smoot pitched a

complete no hitter; strik-

ing out 6 batters.

Defen-

sively the Rebels did not

commit any errors.

Gavin

White sealed the deal with

a grand slam homerun;

his first homerun of the

season. White also led the

team hitting; going 2-3

at the plate.

Luke Davis

went 1-3 with 3 RBI’s in

the win.

In game 1

on

Friday

the Rebels won

4-3 with White pitching 7

innings.

Luke Davis went

1-3 hitting with 2 RBI’s.

Braxton Allen went 1-3

with a double and 1 RBI.

Game two was a 12-6 loss

for the Rebels.

Head Coach, Dillon

NeSmith said “This was a

fun series to be a part of.

Cornerstone gave us all

we could handle day one

but we couldn’t be beat in

game three.

I believe we

played the most complete

game of the year.

Caydon

Smoot was lights out.

He

brings out the best in ev-

erybody because he’s such

a gamer.

He’s the kid that

wants the ball when the

game is on the line.

I’ve

been telling him all week

that if we got into a game

three situation he would

be our guy.

It couldn’t

happen to a better kid.

I

wish I had eight more just

like him”.