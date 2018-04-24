Rebels advance with Sparta win

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The

Chambers Acade-

my Rebels’ baseball team

ended the regular season

last week with a 3-0 win

over the Coosa Valley

Rebels.

Caydon Smoot

started in the circle and

earned the win; striking

out five batters.

Luke

Davis closed the game;

earning the save. At the

plate Brody Smoot led

the team hitting going

2-3 with 2 RBI’s.

On Friday

the Rebels

hosted Sparta Academy

in the first round of

regional playoffs.

In the

best 2 out of 3 series the

Rebels defeated Sparta

by winning game one

13-3 and game two 10-0;

both by mercy rule.

In

game one Braxton Allen,

Blake Sheppard and

Luke Davis all went 3 for