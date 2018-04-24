Home News Sports Rebels advance with Sparta win
Sports
0

Rebels advance with Sparta win

0
0

Rebels advance with Sparta win

Bulldog seniors honored during game

Bulldog thinclads 4th at Opelika

On to Troy for Lady Rebels

Inside the Statehouse By Steve Flowers

My Garden Of Life A Discombobulated Hike

When Will Incompetence End? Mike's Musing

City of Valley Police Log

Troup ranked in Top 20 for business start-ups

Power outage explained

Former student aids technology gift to Five Points

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
The
Chambers Acade-
my Rebels’ baseball team
ended the regular season
last week with a 3-0 win
over the Coosa Valley
Rebels.
Caydon Smoot
started in the circle and
earned the win; striking
out five batters.
Luke
Davis closed the game;
earning the save. At the
plate Brody Smoot led
the team hitting going
2-3 with 2 RBI’s.
On Friday
the Rebels
hosted Sparta Academy
in the first round of
regional playoffs.
In the
best 2 out of 3 series the
Rebels defeated Sparta
by winning game one
13-3 and game two 10-0;
both by mercy rule.
In
game one Braxton Allen,
Blake Sheppard and
Luke Davis all went 3 for
4 at the plate and contrib-

uted for 9 of the Rebel’s
total runs.
In game two
Gavin While earned the
win pitching.
Braxton
Allen led in hitting going
3 for 3 with 4 RBI’s.
The Rebels will
continue regional play
on Thursday, April
26th, as they travel to
Cornerstone Christian
Academy to play the
Chargers in the best 2
out of 3 series.
A double
header is scheduled to
begin at
12:30 cst.
If
the games are split a tie
breaker will be played
on
Friday
at Cornerstone.

Related posts:

  1. Rebels crush Sparta, 50-6
  2. Rebels fall to 0-5 with Sparta loss
  3. Undefeated Rebels crush Sparta, rush for 502
  4. Rebels advance to Elite 8 with win
slandon
Related Posts

Bulldog thinclads 4th at Opelika

slandon 0

Rebels win 3, gear up for playoffs

slandon 0
4-18-18 Lady Rebels Lose Heartbreaker against Lee Scott in 8 Innings Area Champs

Failed steal attempt dooms Lady Rebels

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video