Rebels advance with Sparta win

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
The
Chambers Acade-
my Rebels’ baseball team
ended the regular season
last week with a 3-0 win
over the Coosa Valley
Rebels.
Caydon Smoot
started in the circle and
earned the win; striking
out five batters.
Luke
Davis closed the game;
earning the save. At the
plate Brody Smoot led
the team hitting going
2-3 with 2 RBI’s.
On Friday
the Rebels
hosted Sparta Academy
in the first round of
regional playoffs.
In the
best 2 out of 3 series the
Rebels defeated Sparta
by winning game one
13-3 and game two 10-0;
both by mercy rule.
In
game one Braxton Allen,
Blake Sheppard and
Luke Davis all went 3 for
4 at the plate and contrib-
uted for 9 of the Rebel’s
total runs.
In game two
Gavin While earned the
win pitching.
Braxton
Allen led in hitting going
3 for 3 with 4 RBI’s.
The Rebels will
continue regional play
on Thursday, April
26th, as they travel to
Cornerstone Christian
Academy to play the
Chargers in the best 2
out of 3 series.
A double
header is scheduled to
begin at
12:30 cst.
If
the games are split a tie
breaker will be played
on
Friday
at Cornerstone.