Rebels blast arch-rival Springwood four years running

For the fourth consecu

–

tive year the Chambers

Academy Rebels have

defeated the Springwood

Wildcats.

Friday’s

49-14

win brings the Rebels’

win/loss record to 6 and

0 thus far with 4 games

left in the regular season.

The rivalry was big

Fri-

day

night and so was the

crowd.

Fans

filled

both

sides of

Torbert Field;

each trying to get the

best view of the battle.

The Rebels’ offensive

line performed well as

Rebel fans have become

accustomed to seeing

over the past few year.

However, the Rebel

defense has been exciting

to watch this season, as it

has improved week after

week. Dijon Darden led

on defense with 6 tackles

and a quarterback sack.

Mitchell Lee and Braxton

Allen had 6 tackles each.

Trent Thompson had 5

tackles and a sack. Brody

Smoot. Jordan Gillespie

and Gavin Kight each

had 5 tackles and Hunter

Knox had 2 tackles and a

quarterback sack. Spring-

wood’s Jordan Plank took

a beating at quarterback;

definitely

missing

the

presence of linemen

Chris Ramseur and Sam

Leva; both absent

on

Friday

night. On offense,

quarterback Payton Allen

completed 6/12 passing

for 137 total yards. Jordan

Gillespie scored twice

for the Rebels. CJ Lyons,

Hayden Harris, Braxton

Allen and Mitchell Lee

all scored 1 touchdown

each. “What a great night

for our program and our

young men,” stated head

coach, Jason Allen. “ I

thought we really came

out early and executed

at a high level and really

took it to our opponent

physically. We were able

to shut them down defen-

sively which really took

a lot off of us offensively.

I was discouraged that

we put the ball on the

ground the way we did.

W

e haven’t done that a lot

here the last 4-5 years and

it’s an area of concern.

We’ve got to

emphasize

it more in practice and

make sure we correct it

going forward.”

The Rebels will be on

the road this week to face

Kingwood Christian

on

Friday

with a kickoff

of

7:00 pm

in Birming-

ham.

Kingwood is a

much improved team than

the Rebels have faced previously. “They are a

physical team that will try

to run it right at us and

the will throw the ball

pretty well too,” states

Allen. “We will have to

play well defensively and

be ready for a hard fought

game. Hopefully we will

have a great week of

practice. We’ve got to get

better each week”