Rebels blast arch-rival Springwood four years running
For the fourth consecu
–
tive year the Chambers
Academy Rebels have
defeated the Springwood
Wildcats.
Friday’s
49-14
win brings the Rebels’
win/loss record to 6 and
0 thus far with 4 games
left in the regular season.
The rivalry was big
Fri-
day
night and so was the
crowd.
Fans
filled
both
sides of
Torbert Field;
each trying to get the
best view of the battle.
The Rebels’ offensive
line performed well as
Rebel fans have become
accustomed to seeing
over the past few year.
However, the Rebel
defense has been exciting
to watch this season, as it
has improved week after
week. Dijon Darden led
on defense with 6 tackles
and a quarterback sack.
Mitchell Lee and Braxton
Allen had 6 tackles each.
Trent Thompson had 5
tackles and a sack. Brody
Smoot. Jordan Gillespie
and Gavin Kight each
had 5 tackles and Hunter
Knox had 2 tackles and a
quarterback sack. Spring-
wood’s Jordan Plank took
a beating at quarterback;
definitely
missing
the
presence of linemen
Chris Ramseur and Sam
Leva; both absent
on
Friday
night. On offense,
quarterback Payton Allen
completed 6/12 passing
for 137 total yards. Jordan
Gillespie scored twice
for the Rebels. CJ Lyons,
Hayden Harris, Braxton
Allen and Mitchell Lee
all scored 1 touchdown
each. “What a great night
for our program and our
young men,” stated head
coach, Jason Allen. “ I
thought we really came
out early and executed
at a high level and really
took it to our opponent
physically. We were able
to shut them down defen-
sively which really took
a lot off of us offensively.
I was discouraged that
we put the ball on the
ground the way we did.
W
e haven’t done that a lot
here the last 4-5 years and
it’s an area of concern.
We’ve got to
emphasize
it more in practice and
make sure we correct it
going forward.”
The Rebels will be on
the road this week to face
Kingwood Christian
on
Friday
with a kickoff
of
7:00 pm
in Birming-
ham.
Kingwood is a
much improved team than
the Rebels have faced previously. “They are a
physical team that will try
to run it right at us and
the will throw the ball
pretty well too,” states
Allen. “We will have to
play well defensively and
be ready for a hard fought
game. Hopefully we will
have a great week of
practice. We’ve got to get
better each week”