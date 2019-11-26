Rebels End Season With Heartbreaking Loss in Championship Game

Photo by Taphne Nelson – Raphe Daniel and Jacob Oliver block Southern defenders for Payton Allen to score the only touchdown for the Rebels.

Photo by Ashley Oliver – Offensive linemen Luke Keel, Jacob Oliver, Gabe Brooks,

Connor Gregory and Raphe Daniel clear the path for running back, Braxton Allen.

Photo by Taphne Nelson – Center, Gabe Brooks, and Guard, Dean Sheffield, prepare for the offensive play.

Photo by Taphne Nelson – Dijon Darden, Hayden Hurst and Brody Smoot combine for the tackle.

Photo by Taphne Nelson – CA cheerleaders pose for a picture pregame.

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels had a great ride this season, finishing 11-2 overall. When it mattered most, the state championship game, they came up short, losing to Southern Academy 14-8. Although this season may have ended on a sour note, there have been many happier notes for the Rebels. This senior class is the most winningest class in Chambers Academy history with a 48-4 record overall. They have also made an appearance at the state championship game every year of their varsity career. “I’m really proud of this senior class”, stated Head Coach, Jason Allen. “They have been everything a coach could ask for. My heart breaks for them that we couldn’t finish it off with another state championship, but this class will long be remembered for the legacy that they have left”.



Offensively, Quarterback, Payton Allen was 5 for 13 passing for 62 yards. He also ran for 123 yards on 23 quarterback keepers, scoring the sole touchdown for the Rebels. Defensively, Braxton Allen and Gavin Kite led the team with 8 tackles teach followed by Dean Sheffield with 6. Brody Smoot had 5 and Dijon Darden and Payton Allen had 4. Caydon Smoot had 2 and caught an interception. “Just a really tough pill to swallow”, stated Allen. “We played really well on defense, but just couldn’t put anything together on offense. We dominated the game statistically, but they took advantage of a couple of mistakes and that was the difference. I would like to thank everyone who has supported this team and the tremendous season they had. It’s great to play for the “C” and the “A”.”