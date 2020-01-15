Home News Sports Rebels End Week With Win Over EMCA
Sports
0

Rebels End Week With Win Over EMCA

0
0

Rebels End Week With Win Over EMCA

LaFayette Varsity Teams Both Win Three

2019-20 LHS Lady Bulldogs

Sgt
now playing

Williams named Deputy of Year, Daniels Deputy of Quarter

Rodgerick-D
now playing

Six Arrested for Selling to Minors in Chambers County

Reid Maynard 1954 - 2020

Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook

Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell

Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron

Lulu Frais Draper

Elbert Michael "Mike" Potts

Photo by Taphne Nelson – The CA Lady Rebels 2019-2020 Team
L>R Natalie Lovelace, Lexi Smith, Britten Stephens, Shelly Keebler, Lizzie Keeber, Brandalon Rombokas, Claire Allen and Mattie Reese.
Photo by Taphne Nelson – Junior, Josh Holliday, scored 17 points against EMCA.

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels started a busy week of basketball with a trip to Columbiana to face the Cornerstone Chargers. The varsity boys defeated Cornerstone 51-33 with Payton Allen leading the team with 23 points. Raphe Daniel scored 10 points and both Allen and Daniel had 7 rebounds each. Josh Holliday scored 8 points, Caydon Smoot scored 6 and Jordan Benbrook and Braxton Allen scored 2 points in the win. The JV boys also defeated Cornerstone 31-18 with Gavin Kight leading in points with 18 and rebounds with 7. Braxton Yerta added 4 points and Levi Waldrop and Jacob Norgard each scored 3. Cole Baker scored 2 and Kyle Hand scored 1 in the win. The varsity girls logged a win as well with an impressive 43-17 score. Britten Stephens led in points with 11. Lexi Smith added 9 points and Brandalon Rombokas 8. Lizzie Keebler scored 5 and Shelly Keebler and Mattie Reese scored 3 each. Natalie Lovelace and Claire Allen each scored 2 with Lovelace leading the team in rebounds with 6 total.

The Rebels next faced Evangel Alabaster with the Varsity boys falling to Evangel 61-51. Josh Holliday led the team in points with 23 followed by Raphe Daniel with 17. Payton Allen added 8 and Braxton Allen 3 in the loss. The varsity girl saw victory against Evangel with a 25-21 win. Britten Stephens led with 7 points followed by Lexi Smith with 6. Shelly Keebler added 5 and Lizzie Keebler 4. Brandalon Rombokas and Mattie Reese also scored in the win. The JV girls also defeated Evangel 19-13 with Anthony leading the team in points with 10. Maleah Tigner added 5 points and Natalie Lovelace and Mattie Reese scored 2 each. Lovelace led in rebounds with 7. The JV boys fell to Evangel 35-18. Gavin Kight led the Rebels in points with 14. Braxton Yerta added 2 and Jacob Norgard and Kyle Hand had 1 point each in the loss.

The Rebels finished out the week at home hosting EMCA. The varsity boys won by a score of 62-21. Payton Allen leading in points with 22. Josh Holliday followed with 17 and Braxton Allen picked up 8. Raphe Daniel scored 8. Gunner Johnson added 4 and Luke Keel 2 in the win. Daniel led in rebounds with 15. The varsity girls also defeated EMCA 52-8 . Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler led the teams each scoring 10 points. Brandalon Rombokas added 8 and Britten Stephens 7. Lexi Smith scored 6 and Claire Allen 5. Mattie Reese scored 4 points and Natalie Lovelace 2 in the win. Rombokas led in rebounds with 7. The JV boys were defeated by EMCA 19-16 with Jacob Norgard leading in points with 8. Other scorers for the Rebels were Gavin Kight, Braxton Yerta and Levi Waldrop.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

LaFayette Varsity Teams Both Win Three

The LaFayette Sun 0

2019-20 LHS Lady Bulldogs

The LaFayette Sun 0

Church Happenings

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video