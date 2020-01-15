Rebels End Week With Win Over EMCA

Photo by Taphne Nelson – The CA Lady Rebels 2019-2020 Team

L>R Natalie Lovelace, Lexi Smith, Britten Stephens, Shelly Keebler, Lizzie Keeber, Brandalon Rombokas, Claire Allen and Mattie Reese.

Photo by Taphne Nelson – Junior, Josh Holliday, scored 17 points against EMCA.

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels started a busy week of basketball with a trip to Columbiana to face the Cornerstone Chargers. The varsity boys defeated Cornerstone 51-33 with Payton Allen leading the team with 23 points. Raphe Daniel scored 10 points and both Allen and Daniel had 7 rebounds each. Josh Holliday scored 8 points, Caydon Smoot scored 6 and Jordan Benbrook and Braxton Allen scored 2 points in the win. The JV boys also defeated Cornerstone 31-18 with Gavin Kight leading in points with 18 and rebounds with 7. Braxton Yerta added 4 points and Levi Waldrop and Jacob Norgard each scored 3. Cole Baker scored 2 and Kyle Hand scored 1 in the win. The varsity girls logged a win as well with an impressive 43-17 score. Britten Stephens led in points with 11. Lexi Smith added 9 points and Brandalon Rombokas 8. Lizzie Keebler scored 5 and Shelly Keebler and Mattie Reese scored 3 each. Natalie Lovelace and Claire Allen each scored 2 with Lovelace leading the team in rebounds with 6 total.



The Rebels next faced Evangel Alabaster with the Varsity boys falling to Evangel 61-51. Josh Holliday led the team in points with 23 followed by Raphe Daniel with 17. Payton Allen added 8 and Braxton Allen 3 in the loss. The varsity girl saw victory against Evangel with a 25-21 win. Britten Stephens led with 7 points followed by Lexi Smith with 6. Shelly Keebler added 5 and Lizzie Keebler 4. Brandalon Rombokas and Mattie Reese also scored in the win. The JV girls also defeated Evangel 19-13 with Anthony leading the team in points with 10. Maleah Tigner added 5 points and Natalie Lovelace and Mattie Reese scored 2 each. Lovelace led in rebounds with 7. The JV boys fell to Evangel 35-18. Gavin Kight led the Rebels in points with 14. Braxton Yerta added 2 and Jacob Norgard and Kyle Hand had 1 point each in the loss.



The Rebels finished out the week at home hosting EMCA. The varsity boys won by a score of 62-21. Payton Allen leading in points with 22. Josh Holliday followed with 17 and Braxton Allen picked up 8. Raphe Daniel scored 8. Gunner Johnson added 4 and Luke Keel 2 in the win. Daniel led in rebounds with 15. The varsity girls also defeated EMCA 52-8 . Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler led the teams each scoring 10 points. Brandalon Rombokas added 8 and Britten Stephens 7. Lexi Smith scored 6 and Claire Allen 5. Mattie Reese scored 4 points and Natalie Lovelace 2 in the win. Rombokas led in rebounds with 7. The JV boys were defeated by EMCA 19-16 with Jacob Norgard leading in points with 8. Other scorers for the Rebels were Gavin Kight, Braxton Yerta and Levi Waldrop.