Rebels Finish Fourth in Edgewood Baseball Tournament

Photo by Ashley Oliver – Corbin Piper on the mound against Lee-Scott

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels were able to begin the 2020 baseball season after having cancelled the first two regular season games last week due to rain. Seven teams participated in the Edgewood tournament: Edgewood, Escambia, Northside, Macon-East, Bessemer, Lee-Scott and Chambers. The Chambers Rebels were the only 1A school in the competition.



In pool play Friday the Rebels faced the 3A Lee-Scott Warriors in game one, defeating them 6-4. Isaac Gardner got the start on the mound for the Rebels, being relieved by Corbin Piper in the 3rd inning. Payton Allen went 1 for 1 at the plate and Braxton Allen went 1 for 2 in the win. The Rebels next faced Northside Methodist, losing 5-3. Isaac Gardner again got the start on the mound, surrendering two runs on three hits over two and a third innings, striking out five and walking one. Corbin Piper and Caydon Smoot entered the game as relief, throwing one and one third innings each. Smoot struck out four and Piper struck out 2. Braxton Allen led the Rebels hitting going 2 for 3 at the plate. Josh Holiday and Braxton Yerta also had a hit in the loss.



The Rebels entered tournament play on Saturday as the number 4 seed. In the single elimination contest the Rebels eliminated Edgewood 8-6. Caydon Smoot started on the hill pitching the full game. Smoot struck out 6 and allowed 7 hits. Braxton Yerta led the team going 2 for 3 hitting. Caydon Smoot and Payton Allen each went 1 for 2 and Josh Holliday went 1 for 3. Catcher, Jacob Oliver, led the team in putouts with 6, including two runners thrown out attempting to steal.



The Rebels then faced number 1 seeded 3A Bessemer. The Chambers Rebels fell to the Bessemer Rebels 11-0 to finish the tournament as number 4 overall. Jordan Benbrook started on the mound for Chambers pitching 1.2 innings. Benbrook allowed 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks and struck out 2. Braxton Yerta came in to relieve pitching 1 inning. Yerta allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, walked 1 and struck out 1. Payton Allen pitched the final inning allowing 2 hits, 2 runs and striking out 2. Braxton Yerta led hitting going 1 for 1. Braxton Allen went 2 for 3. Caydon Smoot and Jordan Benbrook went 1 for 2 and Jacob Oliver went 1 for 3.