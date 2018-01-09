Home News Sports Rebels offense goes cold, lose twice
1-10-18 CA Varsity boys lose Two Braxton Allen
1-10-18 LaFayette High School Basketball 02
Bulldogs pound Handley, Opelika, come up short against Lanett

1-10-18 JV Girls win big over Evangel lexi Smith
Lady Rebels score two impressive wins

1-10-18 JV Girls win big over Evangel lexi Smith
JV girls win big over Evangel

1-10-15 CA JV Boys 1 for 2 HAyden Hurst
Allen leads JV Rebels to win over EMCA, 51-38

1-10-18 Lemanski Hill
Hall named as Clemson coach

1-10-18 KIRBY VOTED SU HOMECOMING QUEEN
Kirby voted SU queen

Close Up Of Man Collecting Parcel Delivery Outside Door
Season Of Gifting Temps The Country's Front Porch Package Thieves

1-3-18 New Years Jody 02
Area rings in new year

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Chambers Academy varsity Rebels have been in a lull, losing their last two games to Evangel and EMCA.  In the 64 to 22 loss against Evangel Payton Allen was the leading scorer with 11 points for the Rebels.  Rodriguez Dark contributed 6, Gabe Brooks added 3 and Blake Sheppard scored 2.  CJ Lyons and Payton Allen each had 3 rebounds.  Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen had 2.

Braxton Allen scores on this drive against EMCA

EMCA brought their best last week defeating the Rebels 81-48.  Payton Allen again led the Rebels with 23 points.  Blake Sheppard scored 10.  Colton Hand and CJ Lyons each added 4 points. Rodriguez Dark scored 3.  Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen each added 2. Blake Sheppard led in rebounds for the Rebels with 8.  CJ Lyons is credited with 5 rebounds.  Colton Hand, Rodriguez Dark and Payton Allen each had 4 in the loss. The Rebels have a busy week coming up with games at Eastwood on Tuesday and at Springwood on Thursday.  The Rebels will play at home against Evangel on Friday.
 

