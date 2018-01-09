Rebels offense goes cold, lose twice

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



The Chambers Academy varsity Rebels have been in a lull, losing their last two games to Evangel and EMCA. In the 64 to 22 loss against Evangel Payton Allen was the leading scorer with 11 points for the Rebels. Rodriguez Dark contributed 6, Gabe Brooks added 3 and Blake Sheppard scored 2. CJ Lyons and Payton Allen each had 3 rebounds. Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen had 2.



EMCA brought their best last week defeating the Rebels 81-48. Payton Allen again led the Rebels with 23 points. Blake Sheppard scored 10. Colton Hand and CJ Lyons each added 4 points. Rodriguez Dark scored 3. Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen each added 2. Blake Sheppard led in rebounds for the Rebels with 8. CJ Lyons is credited with 5 rebounds. Colton Hand, Rodriguez Dark and Payton Allen each had 4 in the loss. The Rebels have a busy week coming up with games at Eastwood on Tuesday and at Springwood on Thursday. The Rebels will play at home against Evangel on Friday.

