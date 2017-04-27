Rebels out-slug Eastwood, crowned area champs

It’s been nearly 20 years since a Chambers Academy Rebels baseball team has reigned as area champs. The Rebels defeated Eastwood by a score of 6-3 last week in continuation of a game started earlier this season where rain made it impossible to finish. As area champs, the Rebels will receive a bye in the first round of the 1A AISA state playoff. They also receive an advantage as being the host team in the second round of the playoff series against Patrician Academy on Thursday, April 27th, beginning at 1:30 cst. This will be a best 2 out of 3 matchup. Two games will be played on Thursday with the final game scheduled for Friday if necessary. Come out and support the Rebels on their bid for a state championship.