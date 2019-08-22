Home Around Town Rebels plan to make another championship run
Rebels plan to make another championship run

Rebels plan to make another championship run

2019 Chambers Academy Varsity Rebels. Pictured top row L>R Coaches Kyle Jackson, Dillon NeSmith, Trey Fetner,
Head Coach- Jason Allen, Terry Daniel, Wade Bylsma, Tom Garrett 5th Row L>R Gabe Brooks, Ryan Smith, Eli
Vernon, Caleb Jones 4th Row L>R Hunter Knox, Jake Waldrop, Nic Ford, Wyatt Cain, Jacob Oliver, Jeremy Pollard,
Michael Bowers, Connor Gregory 3rd Row L>R Caydon Smoot, Braxton Allen, Dijon Darden, Luke Keel, Brayden
Moncus, Dillon Williams, Levi Waldrop, Trent Thompson, Dean Sheffield. 2nd Row L>R James Robertson, Jordan
Benbrook, Gunner Johnson, Brody Smoot, Rodney Cook, Gavin Kight, Raphe Daniel, Ashton Chambers. Bottom Row
L>R Corbin Piper, Joseph Hendrix, Kyle Hand, Zach Bylsma, Jake Higgins, Hayden Hurst, Braxton Yerta, Payton Allen,
Isaac Gardner
Leading the varsity cheer’s for Chambers Academy this year are pictured Back Row
L>R Kendall Talbot, Abbie Morgan, Claire Allen, Co-Captain- Brandalon Rombokas,
Alyssa Sorrell, Bailey Allen. Front Row L>R Jamie Clark, Mattie Reece, Kamdyn Oliver,
Shelly Keebler, Captain- Maci Harmon, Lizzie Keebler, Lindsey Fuller, Natalie Lovelace
and Kaylyn Keebler. This 15 member squad performs under the direction of Emily Milford-
Cheer Coach.
August 25 Lee-Scott Home
August 30 Tuscaloosa Home
September 6 Abbeville Home
September 13 Cornerstone Home
September 20 Southern Away
September 27 Springwood Away
October 3 Success Unlimited Away
October 11 Pickens Away
October 18 Medowview Homecoming
October 25 Bessemer Home
November 1 Open TBA
Novemebr 8 First Round TBA
November 15 Semi-Finals TBA
Novmeber 22 State Championship at Troy University
Chambers Academy Varsity
Football Schedule 2019
Chambers Academy Varsity Volleyball
The 2019 varsity volleyball team led by Head Coach Randy Bonds and Assistant Coach
Kim Slay will begin the season this Thursday, August 22nd when they take on Edgewood
beginning at 4:00 ct at Edgewood. Pictured back row L>R Brandalon Rombokas,
Alyssa Sorrell, Britten Stephens, Haley Pouncey, Claire Allen, Megan Ware, Bailey
Allen, Kirsten Osborne, Chloe Mitcham. Front Row L>R Natalie Lovelace, Kayla Chambers,
Audra Slay, Lindsey Fuller and Mattie Reese

