Around Town August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 Rebels plan to make another championship run 0 0 0 00 0 0 more Rebels plan to make another championship run August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Bulldogs head in to season with high hopes August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor A Not So Magical Journey To Disney August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Back to School “Blast” highlights Allen scholarship August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Lanett square gets fountain August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Lanett lands Tractor Supply for mill site August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Welch pleads guilty of embezzling $300k from probate court August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Film Festival’s third year deemed successful August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Back To School August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor Saga Of Red Ants and Wedding Bands August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Jones graduates from government training institute August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 2019 Chambers Academy Varsity Rebels. Pictured top row L>R Coaches Kyle Jackson, Dillon NeSmith, Trey Fetner, Head Coach- Jason Allen, Terry Daniel, Wade Bylsma, Tom Garrett 5th Row L>R Gabe Brooks, Ryan Smith, Eli Vernon, Caleb Jones 4th Row L>R Hunter Knox, Jake Waldrop, Nic Ford, Wyatt Cain, Jacob Oliver, Jeremy Pollard, Michael Bowers, Connor Gregory 3rd Row L>R Caydon Smoot, Braxton Allen, Dijon Darden, Luke Keel, Brayden Moncus, Dillon Williams, Levi Waldrop, Trent Thompson, Dean Sheffield. 2nd Row L>R James Robertson, Jordan Benbrook, Gunner Johnson, Brody Smoot, Rodney Cook, Gavin Kight, Raphe Daniel, Ashton Chambers. Bottom Row L>R Corbin Piper, Joseph Hendrix, Kyle Hand, Zach Bylsma, Jake Higgins, Hayden Hurst, Braxton Yerta, Payton Allen, Isaac Gardner Leading the varsity cheer’s for Chambers Academy this year are pictured Back Row L>R Kendall Talbot, Abbie Morgan, Claire Allen, Co-Captain- Brandalon Rombokas, Alyssa Sorrell, Bailey Allen. Front Row L>R Jamie Clark, Mattie Reece, Kamdyn Oliver, Shelly Keebler, Captain- Maci Harmon, Lizzie Keebler, Lindsey Fuller, Natalie Lovelace and Kaylyn Keebler. This 15 member squad performs under the direction of Emily Milford- Cheer Coach. 2019 Chambers Academy Varsity Rebels. Pictured top row L>R Coaches Kyle Jackson, Dillon NeSmith, Trey Fetner, Head Coach- Jason Allen, Terry Daniel, Wade Bylsma, Tom Garrett 5th Row L>R Gabe Brooks, Ryan Smith, Eli Vernon, Caleb Jones 4th Row L>R Hunter Knox, Jake Waldrop, Nic Ford, Wyatt Cain, Jacob Oliver, Jeremy Pollard, Michael Bowers, Connor Gregory 3rd Row L>R Caydon Smoot, Braxton Allen, Dijon Darden, Luke Keel, Brayden Moncus, Dillon Williams, Levi Waldrop, Trent Thompson, Dean Sheffield. 2nd Row L>R James Robertson, Jordan Benbrook, Gunner Johnson, Brody Smoot, Rodney Cook, Gavin Kight, Raphe Daniel, Ashton Chambers. Bottom Row L>R Corbin Piper, Joseph Hendrix, Kyle Hand, Zach Bylsma, Jake Higgins, Hayden Hurst, Braxton Yerta, Payton Allen, Isaac Gardner Photo by Taphne Nelson August 25 Lee-Scott Home August 30 Tuscaloosa Home September 6 Abbeville Home September 13 Cornerstone Home September 20 Southern Away September 27 Springwood Away October 3 Success Unlimited Away October 11 Pickens Away October 18 Medowview Homecoming October 25 Bessemer Home November 1 Open TBA Novemebr 8 First Round TBA November 15 Semi-Finals TBA Novmeber 22 State Championship at Troy University Chambers Academy Varsity Football Schedule 2019 Chambers Academy Varsity Volleyball The 2019 varsity volleyball team led by Head Coach Randy Bonds and Assistant Coach Kim Slay will begin the season this Thursday, August 22nd when they take on Edgewood beginning at 4:00 ct at Edgewood. Pictured back row L>R Brandalon Rombokas, Alyssa Sorrell, Britten Stephens, Haley Pouncey, Claire Allen, Megan Ware, Bailey Allen, Kirsten Osborne, Chloe Mitcham. Front Row L>R Natalie Lovelace, Kayla Chambers, Audra Slay, Lindsey Fuller and Mattie Reese No related posts. 0 00 0 0 previous Film Festival’s third year deemed successful The LaFayette Sun Related Posts Film Festival’s third year deemed successful August 22, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 Water improvements on the way for LaFayette August 14, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend August 14, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0