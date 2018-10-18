Rebels remain undefeated, blast Meadowview 46-6

The Chambers Academy
Rebels celebrated a 46-6
win last Friday against
Meadowview Christian
Academy. This win ties
the Rebels for the AISA
Region 2/ Class A title.
The Rebels, now 9-0, face
one more opponent: one
they know all too well,
the Marengo Longhorns,
also tied for Region
champ honors. This Fri-
day’s game will determine
who gets bragging rights.
Will the Rebels boast a
10-0 perfect season? Fans
have less than a week to
wait before the two teams
square off on Torbert
Field.
Against Meadowview
CJ L
yons gained 114
yards on 4 carries; con-
tributing 3 Rebel touch-
downs. Hayden Harris
has 40 yards on 7 carries
scoring 1 touchdown.
Jordan Gillespie had 22
yards on 1 carry for 1
touchdown. Payton Allen
had an outstanding game
at quarterback complet-
ing 8/8 passes for 102
yards. Two passes; a 39
yard pass to Braxton Al-
len and a 20 yard pass to
Caydon Smoot resulted in
touchdowns. On defense
Braxton Allen and Brody
Smoot each had 6 tackles
with Allen recovering a
fumble. Cade Tarver and
Trent Thompson each had
4 tackles. Mitchell Lee
and Payton Allen each
had 3 tackles with Allen
recovering a fumble.
Gabe Brooks and CJ Lyons each had 2 tackles
with Lyons catching an
interception.
“Another good win
for our program” stayed
Coach
Jason Allen. “Very excited for our kids
and how hard they have
worked to make this a
great season so far. We
played the game the right
way, got off to a great start
and put the game away
early. A win this week
against Marengo will
make us region champs
for the third consecutive
year. It’s been a great
ride so far and hopefully
we can keep it going one
game at a time. Marengo
is a big, physical team that
we know a lot about. We
have seen them the last
two years in the playoffs.
Once was two years ago
in the state championship
game. We will be ready to
play”.
Make plans to support
the
Rebels in the last home
game of the regular season
this Friday, October 19th,
on Torbert Field as they
face Marengo. Kickoff is
scheduled for 7:00pm
