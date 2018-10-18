Rebels remain undefeated, blast Meadowview 46-6

The Chambers Academy

Rebels celebrated a 46-6

win last Friday against

Meadowview Christian

Academy. This win ties

the Rebels for the AISA

Region 2/ Class A title.

The Rebels, now 9-0, face

one more opponent: one

they know all too well,

the Marengo Longhorns,

also tied for Region

champ honors. This Fri-

day’s game will determine

who gets bragging rights.

Will the Rebels boast a

10-0 perfect season? Fans

have less than a week to

wait before the two teams

square off on Torbert

Field.

Against Meadowview

CJ L

yons gained 114

yards on 4 carries; con-

tributing 3 Rebel touch-

downs. Hayden Harris

has 40 yards on 7 carries

scoring 1 touchdown.

Jordan Gillespie had 22

yards on 1 carry for 1

touchdown. Payton Allen

had an outstanding game

at quarterback complet-

ing 8/8 passes for 102

yards. Two passes; a 39

yard pass to Braxton Al-

len and a 20 yard pass to

Caydon Smoot resulted in

touchdowns. On defense

Braxton Allen and Brody

Smoot each had 6 tackles

with Allen recovering a

fumble. Cade Tarver and

Trent Thompson each had

4 tackles. Mitchell Lee

and Payton Allen each

had 3 tackles with Allen

recovering a fumble.

Gabe Brooks and CJ Lyons each had 2 tackles

with Lyons catching an

interception.

“Another good win

for our program” stayed

Coach

Jason Allen. “Very excited for our kids

and how hard they have

worked to make this a

great season so far. We

played the game the right

way, got off to a great start

and put the game away

early. A win this week

against Marengo will

make us region champs

for the third consecutive

year. It’s been a great

ride so far and hopefully

we can keep it going one

game at a time. Marengo

is a big, physical team that

we know a lot about. We

have seen them the last

two years in the playoffs.

Once was two years ago

in the state championship

game. We will be ready to

play”.

Make plans to support

the

Rebels in the last home

game of the regular season

this Friday, October 19th,

on Torbert Field as they

face Marengo. Kickoff is

scheduled for 7:00pm