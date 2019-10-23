Rebels Rock Meadow in 42-0 Homecoming Win

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Josh Holiday scored on this 42 yard pass.

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Jake Higgins catches this 17 yard pass.

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Quaterback, Payton Allen, passes the ball of to Fullback, Dijon Darden.

By: Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels celebrated a 42-0 homecoming win over Meadowview to improve their overall season record to 9-0 and claim the title of region champs for the fourth year in a row. The Rebels have one game remaining before starting the post season. As region champs the Rebels will be assured a home field advantage in the November 8th first round game. Against Meadowview Junior Quarterback, Payton Allen was 6 for 9 passing for 171 yards and 3 passing touchdowns run in by Josh Holiday, Jordan Benbrook and Caydon Smoot. Braxton Allen led the offense rushing with 106 yards on 5 carries, scoring 1 touchdown. Sophomore, Ashton Chambers, rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries, scoring 1 touchdown. Payton Allen also scored once on a quarterback keeper. Defensively, Sophomore Hayden Hurst led the assault with 8 tackles followed by Ashton Chambers with 7. Brody Smoot had 5 tackles and Dijon Darden 4. Three tackles each were recorded for Jacob Oliver, Gabe Brooks, Braxton Allen and Jake Waldrop.



“It was another great night at Torbert Field and a great way to send our seniors off with a homecoming win.” Stated Head Coach, Jason Allen. “I thought we played really hard and error free football. We threw and caught the ball well and I think we have improved that area of our team as the season has progressed. Now on to maybe the biggest game we’ve had around here in a while. We get to host a fine Bessemer team that has been one of the strongest teams in our league for a long time. They have a great coach and some really talented athletes. They are ranked in the top ten and I think it will be a fantastic game. We need everyone there early to help make the home field an advantage. It should be a really fun game to play in and I know our guys will be excited. Our seniors are 28-0 at home during their careers and this one may be the greatest challenge of them all This win would also give then 4 consecutive un defeated seasons. Hopefully we can keep that streak going.”



Please make plans to support the Rebels as they host Bessemer Friday, October 25th ,with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. Senior night for Volleyball and Football will also be observed Friday during halftime festivities.