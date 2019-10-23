Rebels Rock Meadow in 42-0 Homecoming Win

By: Ashley Oliver- Correspondent
The Chambers Academy Rebels celebrated a 42-0 homecoming win over Meadowview to improve their overall season record to 9-0 and claim the title of region champs for the fourth year in a row. The Rebels have one game remaining before starting the post season. As region champs the Rebels will be assured a home field advantage in the November 8th first round game. Against Meadowview Junior Quarterback, Payton Allen was 6 for 9 passing for 171 yards and 3 passing touchdowns run in by Josh Holiday, Jordan Benbrook and Caydon Smoot. Braxton Allen led the offense rushing with 106 yards on 5 carries, scoring 1 touchdown. Sophomore, Ashton Chambers, rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries, scoring 1 touchdown. Payton Allen also scored once on a quarterback keeper. Defensively, Sophomore Hayden Hurst led the assault with 8 tackles followed by Ashton Chambers with 7. Brody Smoot had 5 tackles and Dijon Darden 4. Three tackles each were recorded for Jacob Oliver, Gabe Brooks, Braxton Allen and Jake Waldrop.
“It was another great night at Torbert Field and a great way to send our seniors off with a homecoming win.” Stated Head Coach, Jason Allen. “I thought we played really hard and error free football. We threw and caught the ball well and I think we have improved that area of our team as the season has progressed. Now on to maybe the biggest game we’ve had around here in a while. We get to host a fine Bessemer team that has been one of the strongest teams in our league for a long time. They have a great coach and some really talented athletes. They are ranked in the top ten and I think it will be a fantastic game. We need everyone there early to help make the home field an advantage. It should be a really fun game to play in and I know our guys will be excited. Our seniors are 28-0 at home during their careers and this one may be the greatest challenge of them all This win would also give then 4 consecutive un defeated seasons. Hopefully we can keep that streak going.”
Please make plans to support the Rebels as they host Bessemer Friday, October 25th ,with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. Senior night for Volleyball and Football will also be observed Friday during halftime festivities.