Rebels score wins over Coosa Valley, Abbeville

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

Photos by Ashley Oliver

The varsity CA boys and girls finished out the regular season last week with games against Coosa Valley Academy and Abbeville. The Varsity boys won 66-58 over Coosa Valley with Malik Lyons scoring a game high impressive 25 points. Payton Allen scored 16 points. Trent Dodgen scored 8 points. Kaine Thomas scored 5 points. CJ Lyons and Blake Sheppard each scored 4 points. Trey Waldrop scored 2 and Colton Hand scored 1 point in the win. Malik Lyons led in rebounds with 11. Blake Sheppard and CJ Lyons each had 7 rebounds.

In the 64-51 win over Abbeville Payton Allen was the high scorer with 19 points. Malik Lyons added 16. Colton Hand scored 11 points. Trent Dodgen scored 8 points. Kaine Thomas added 7 and Rodrigez Dark added 3 points in the win. Trent Dodgen led in rebounds with 10 and Malik Lyons had 8.

The varsity girls came up short in both games this week losing first to Coosa Valley 34-28 and then to Abbeville 36-31. Against Coosa Valley Shelly Keebler led in points with 8. Jessica Harmon added 6. Klancey Harmon scored 5 points. Kristina Stewart netted 4. Audra Slay and Lizzie Keebler each scored 2 points and Tate Reese added 1 point in the loss. Tate Reese led in rebounds with 8. Klancy Harmon an Tori Harmon each had 5. Coach Brandi Fuller stated “This was a very hard fought physical battle. We were behind the whole game as much as 13 points at one time. We went ahead but could not hang on due to foul trouble. Proud of the girls for their hard work and effort this game”.

Against Abbeville Klancy Harmon was the high scorer netting 11 points. Tate Reese added 6. Kristina Stewart scored 5. Jessica Harmon and Shelly Keebler each scored 4 points and Tori Harmon scored 1 in the loss. Tori Harmon and Kristina Stewart both pulled down 6 rebounds. Jessica Harmon and Tate Reese each had 5 rebounds. Both teams participated in the region tournament at Macon East Academy this past Thursday but at press time no results were available.