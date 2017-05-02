Home News Rebels season ends at regionals, finish 19-12
Rebels season ends at regionals, finish 19-12
Story & Photos By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity boy’s baseball season has come to an end. The Rebels finished the season at 19-12 and earned the title of AISA Class A Region 1 Area 1 champions; breaking a streak of 17 years without an area title. The season ended as a result of Patrician Academy winning the best 2 out of 3 games against the Rebels at the regional level.

The Rebels were victorious in game one against Patrician with Hunter Davis pitching a complete game. He struck out 2; allowed 7 hits and 2 runs (only one earned). At the plate Jordan Gillespie went 1-1. Hayden Thompson went 1-2 and Davis, Brock Ennis, Dalton Thrower and Blake Sheppard each went 1-3. Head Coach Matt Smith commented “ I was really proud of our guys for how they competed and fought back after getting down early. I thought that our nerves affected us early but once we settled in we made the plays and pulled out the win. Hunter Davis was a bulldog on the mound and gave us 7 strong innings.”

Gavin White took the loss on the mound in game two pitching a complete game. The game was a heartbreaker as the loss was 10-9 in favor of Patrician. The Rebels were ahead 9-1 in the bottom of the 5th when Patrician came back to score 3 runs in the 5th inning and 6 in the 6th. Head Coach, Matt Smith, attributes “uncharacteristic errors” as the reason for the loss of game two. Brock Ennis led the team at the plate going 3-4. Caydon Smoot went 1-2 and Jordan Gillespie went 2-5.

Game three ended with a final score of 4-3in favor of Patrician. Chambers scored all 3 of their runs in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead early. Patrician answered with 2 in the second to tie the game until the 5th when they took a 4-3 deciding lead. The Rebels threatened in all 3 of the final innings but were unable to score as their season came to an end. Dalton Thrower went 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Hunter Davis was 1-2. Blake Sheppard was 1-3 with an RBI. Gavin White, Brock Ennis and Caydon Smoot also recorded hits in the loss. Smith stated “It was a joy to coach this team and I am very proud of this entire team, especially my seniors, for their contribution to the program as well as their leadership that helped lead Chambers baseball back to its rightful place. We graduate only 3 seniors (Brock Ennis, Dalton Thrower, and Hayden Thompson) so we will have a vast majority of the team back next year and the bar has now been set high for them.”

