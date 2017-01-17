Rebels slip by Springwood

Story & Photo By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

From the beginning of the game everyone present in the Chambers Academy gym knew it would be a close one. After falling to Springwood earlier in the season the Rebels had something to prove. What they proved is that it is was possible to play and win against the much larger 3A Springwood School. Malik Lyons was on point with a team high 16 points scored. Payton Allen also had a good game scoring 11 points. Kaine Thomas added 8 points. CJ Lyons scored 6. Blake Sheppard scored 3 points, Jake Burton added 2. Trent Dodgen and Colton Hand each scored 1 point. Jake Burton led the team on rebounds with 9 in the 48-46 win over the Wildcats.



The Rebels also defeated area foe, Eastwood earlier in the week in a game that Payton Allen proved to be MVP. He had a team high 24 points scored, leading the team to a 70-55 win over Eastwood. Also scoring for the Rebels was Colton Hand and Malik Lyons with 10 points each, CJ Lyons with 8 points, Blake Sheppard scoring 5 points, Trent Dodgen and Jake Burton each adding 4 points, Rodriguez Dark with 3 points and Trey Waldrop scoring 2 points in the win. Jake Burton led in rebounds with 5 and Blake Sheppard had 4.



The boys of Evangel kept the Rebels from having a perfect week with the Lions defeating the Rebels 65-43 in an area game. Kaine Thomas was the high scorer with 14 points, Colton Hand scored 11 points, Malik Lyons scored 6 points, Jake Burton added 5, Brock Ennis scored 3 points and CJ Lyons and Payton Allen each scored 2 points in the loss.



The Rebels have a big week facing 2 area teams in 3 total games. Monday they will face EMCA at EMCA in a makeup game, Tuesday, January 17th at home against EMCA and Friday, January 20th Eastwood in Montgomery.