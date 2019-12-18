Rebels Start Crazy Week, Wins Over Abbeville

Photo by Tanya Lovelace – Payton Allen on the offensive against an Abbeville player.

Photo by Tanya Lovelace – Lexi Smith goes up for a shot against Abbeville.

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Rebels Varsity basketball teams logged impressive wins over Abbeville Christian to start a hectic week of basketball. The Varsity boys defeated Abbeville 41-37 with Payton Allen scoring 18 points followed by Raphe Daniel and Josh Holiday adding 6 each. Braxton Allen netted 5 and Caydon Smoot and Gunner Johnson added 3 each. The varsity girls also defeated Abbeville 44-40. Britten Stephens led in points with 22 followed by Lexie Smith with 13. Brandalon Rombokas added 4 points and Shelly Keebler and Mattie Reese added 2 each. Natalie Lovelace scored 1 in the win. Stephens led in rebounds with 7 followed by Rombokas with 6.



The varsity boys also were successful against Eastwood, defeating them 57-28. Payton Allen led in points with 13 followed by Raphe Daniel with 12 and Caydon Smoot and Braxton Allen with 11 each. Jake Waldrop and Gunner Johnson each scored 5 in the win. The B team Lady Rebels also defeated Eastwood 29-16. Tyane Anthony led the ladies with 9 points followed by Lexi Smith with 7. Claire Allen scored 6 points and Natalie Lovelace added 4. Maleah Tigner scored 1 point in the win.



The Rebels participated in the Annual Abbeville Christian Academy Holliday Hoops tournament over the weekend. On Friday the varsity boys were upset by Calvary Christian 60-44 for the first loss of the season in non-conference play. Raphe Daniel led the Rebels with 17 points followed by Payton Allen with 15. Caydon Smoot added 8 and Josh Holiday scored 4 in the loss. Daniel led in rebounds with 9 total. The ladies also had their first loss of the season in a 32-25 loss against Pike. Britten Stephens led the lady Rebels with 8 points followed by Shelly Keebler with 6. Brandalon Rombokas scored 4 and Claire Allen added 3. Lexi Smith and Lizzue Keebler each scored 2 points in the loss.



The Rebels wrapped up the weekend with tournament play on Saturday. The varsity boys faced Wiregrass, defeating them 67-44. Payton Allen led in points scored with 24 followed by Raphe Daniel with 17. Josh Holiday scored 16 and Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen each added 4 points. Caydon Smoot scored 2 points in the win. The Lady Rebels defeated Northside 59-58 in overtime. Britten Stephens led in points with 18 followed by Lexi Smith with 16. Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler each scored 8. Brandalon Rombokas scored 5 and Claire Allen scored 3 in the win.



The Lady Rebels finished 4th overall in tournament play with Brandalon Rombokas earning a spot on the all-tournament team. The varsity boys finished 3rd overall with Payton Allen being named to the all-tournament team.