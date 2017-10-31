Rebels stay undefeated with 44-35 win over archrivals Springwood

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



Jason Allen’s Chambers Academy Rebels have done it again; finished the season undefeated with a 10-0 record for the second year running. The 44-35 win over the Springwood Wildcats last Thursday night ended the regular season; paving the way for post season play to begin Friday night at home on Torbert Field. The 3A Wildcats were ready to face the Rebels and the win against them did not come easy. Both teams battled back and forth on the scoreboard with the final score in the Rebels’ favor. Hunter Davis started the game scoring a Rebel touchdown on a punt return but if anyone thought it was going to be smooth sailing for the Rebels they were sadly mistaken. Offensively for Springwood, Sophomore Jordan Plank, looked very impressive in the quarterback position; especially in his passing game. Plank passed for 3 touchdowns and ran two in on his own. For the Rebels, Blake Sheppard, senior quarterback, was 3 for 4 passing for 54 yards and 1 touchdown.



CJ Lyons was also on top of his game, scoring twice for the Rebels, carrying the ball 23 times for 185 total yards. Matthew Keebler, Gavin White and Braxton Allen each scored 1 touchdown for the Rebels. Defensively the Rebels had tough opposition in Senior Springwood linebacker, Zach Guy, who recorded 12 tackles. CA’s Braxton Allen was all over the field with 19 recorded tackles of his own; one being a quarterback sack. Hayden Harris had 9 tackles. Lyons had 8 tackles. Dijon Darden had 7 tackles and 2 quarterback sacks in the win. Other Rebel defenders were Hunter Davis with 6 tackles. Logan Broome and Mitchell Lee each had 5 tackles. Colton Hand logged 3. Senior, Nate Sheppard, had a quarterback sack in the end zone for a safety with only a minute left on the clock lowering the final boom on the Wildcats.

Head Coach Jason Allen stated “ It was a hard fought game; very physical on both sides. Springwood is really big and strong up front and they were able to run the ball on us in the box. They are the first team that’s been able to consistently do that all year. We made some adjustments and were able to get some stops late in the game which proved to be big at the end. We haven’t been tested like that all year so it was good to see how our guys would respond. Springwood played really hard and my hat is off to them. It’s been a great regular season and it feels nice to be undefeated for a second time but now our attention turns to some unfinished business. We’ve got to go back to work because everybody is playing a one and done scenario. We’ve got to take it one game at a time and it’s nice to know we will be in the friendly confines of Torbert Field.”

The Rebels will face a familiar foe in Marengo Academy; the reigning AISA 1A state champs who won the championship last year over CA by 1 point. This matchup has been highly anticipated for an entire year by the Rebel team; a chance to finish business with the Longhorns. Things are a little different this year as Marengo is entering playoffs as #4 seed and forced to make the greater than 3 hour drive to CA in first round play. Rebel fans, make plans to attend and support the Rebels in their quest for state. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night or Torbert field at 7:00 pm.