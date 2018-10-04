Home News Sports Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated
Sports
0

Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

0
0

Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

Flooded Neighborhood Street
now playing

Environmental Concerns Rise With Flood Waters Following Florence

Bulldogs back in winning column, destroy Blue Devil homecoming

Funeral home adds new vehicles

Sheriff recognizes deputies

Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane

The Loss of A Friend Bill Fraizer

A Reason To Celebrate Jody Fuller

Mike’s Musings

City targets four more nuisance properties

Healthy messaging signs installed on walking trail

The Rebels travelled
to Alabaster Friday to
face the 3A Kingwood
Lions. The Rebels upset
Kingwood 35-7 putting
a damper on their home-
coming festivities.
Rebel
quarterback, Payton Allen,
was 7 for 13 passing with
112 total passing yards.
Jordan Gillespie led in
rushing yards with 84 on
9 carries.
Gillespie also
scored twice for the Reb-
els. CJ Lyons had 9 carries
for 79 yards and 1 touch-
down.
Hayden Harris had
75 yards rushing; scoring 1
touchdown. Braxton Allen
had 31 yards on 2 carries;
scoring one touchdown.
Defensively Braxton Allen
led with 10 tackles. Jake
Waldrop had 8 tackles.
Dijon Darden had 7
tackles and a quarterback
sack. Jordan Gillespie and
Dean Sheffield each had
5 tackles. Payton Allen
and Caydon Smoot each
had 4 tackles and Brody
Smoot had 3 tackles and 2
quarterback sacks.
Head Coach Jason
Allen stated “This was
another good win for our
team. Kingwood was a
hard nosed team that made
us earn it. They played
hard for 4 quarters and
it was a game I really
thought
we needed. They
gave us some problems
in our run game but we
were able to open it up a
little bit and make them
pay for overplaying the
run. Defensively, it was a
dominating performance
by our guys and I continue
to be impressed by our
play on that side of the
ball. We have given up
only 1 touchdown by our
starters this season which
is phenomenal.”
Next up for the Rebels
is
Pickens Academy
at home.
This will be
the Rebel’s homecom-
ing game but also a
region contest; making
it important. “We need
to get better this week”
says Allen “That is our
number one goal; to be
better this week than the
week before”. Kickoff is
scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Related posts:

  1. Rebels upset Crenshaw; earn playoff berth
  2. Undefeated Rebels win 34-6
  3. JV Rebels remain undefeated
  4. Rebels remain undefeated with Northside win
slandon
Related Posts

Bulldogs back in winning column, destroy Blue Devil homecoming

slandon 0

Lanett gets best of LaFayette, 39-7

slandon 0

Lady Rebels struggle against state champs

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video