Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

The Rebels travelled

to Alabaster Friday to

face the 3A Kingwood

Lions. The Rebels upset

Kingwood 35-7 putting

a damper on their home-

coming festivities.

Rebel

quarterback, Payton Allen,

was 7 for 13 passing with

112 total passing yards.

Jordan Gillespie led in

rushing yards with 84 on

9 carries.

Gillespie also

scored twice for the Reb-

els. CJ Lyons had 9 carries

for 79 yards and 1 touch-

down.

Hayden Harris had

75 yards rushing; scoring 1

touchdown. Braxton Allen

had 31 yards on 2 carries;

scoring one touchdown.

Defensively Braxton Allen

led with 10 tackles. Jake

Waldrop had 8 tackles.

Dijon Darden had 7

tackles and a quarterback

sack. Jordan Gillespie and

Dean Sheffield each had

5 tackles. Payton Allen

and Caydon Smoot each

had 4 tackles and Brody

Smoot had 3 tackles and 2

quarterback sacks.

Head Coach Jason

Allen stated “This was

another good win for our

team. Kingwood was a

hard nosed team that made

us earn it. They played

hard for 4 quarters and

it was a game I really

thought

we needed. They

gave us some problems

in our run game but we

were able to open it up a

little bit and make them

pay for overplaying the

run. Defensively, it was a

dominating performance

by our guys and I continue

to be impressed by our

play on that side of the

ball. We have given up

only 1 touchdown by our

starters this season which

is phenomenal.”

Next up for the Rebels

is

Pickens Academy

at home.

This will be

the Rebel’s homecom-

ing game but also a

region contest; making

it important. “We need

to get better this week”

says Allen “That is our

number one goal; to be

better this week than the

week before”. Kickoff is

scheduled for 7:00 pm.