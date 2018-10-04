Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

The Rebels travelled
to Alabaster Friday to
face the 3A Kingwood
Lions. The Rebels upset
Kingwood 35-7 putting
a damper on their home-
coming festivities.
Rebel
quarterback, Payton Allen,
was 7 for 13 passing with
112 total passing yards.
Jordan Gillespie led in
rushing yards with 84 on
9 carries.
Gillespie also
scored twice for the Reb-
els. CJ Lyons had 9 carries
for 79 yards and 1 touch-
down.
Hayden Harris had
75 yards rushing; scoring 1
touchdown. Braxton Allen
had 31 yards on 2 carries;
scoring one touchdown.
Defensively Braxton Allen
led with 10 tackles. Jake
Waldrop had 8 tackles.
Dijon Darden had 7
tackles and a quarterback
sack. Jordan Gillespie and
Dean Sheffield each had
5 tackles. Payton Allen
and Caydon Smoot each
had 4 tackles and Brody
Smoot had 3 tackles and 2
quarterback sacks.
Head Coach Jason
Allen stated “This was
another good win for our
team. Kingwood was a
hard nosed team that made
us earn it. They played
hard for 4 quarters and
it was a game I really
thought
we needed. They
gave us some problems
in our run game but we
were able to open it up a
little bit and make them
pay for overplaying the
run. Defensively, it was a
dominating performance
by our guys and I continue
to be impressed by our
play on that side of the
ball. We have given up
only 1 touchdown by our
starters this season which
is phenomenal.”
Next up for the Rebels
is
Pickens Academy
at home.
This will be
the Rebel’s homecom-
ing game but also a
region contest; making
it important. “We need
to get better this week”
says Allen “That is our
number one goal; to be
better this week than the
week before”. Kickoff is
scheduled for 7:00 pm.
