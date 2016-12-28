Record high temp on Christmas Day

By Paul Richardson

Those wishing for a “white Christmas” were no doubt disappointed this year as East Alabama saw a record high of 74 degrees Christmas day, tying the old record set in 2015.

(Our average high for this date is 52 degrees with an average low of 32.)

On the other end of the spectrum, our record low for Christmas was 12 degrees set in 1989. The low this year on Sunday night was 55.

But even with the mild temperatures and some moderate rainfall, the area will end the year far short of the average rainfall of 48 inches, thanks to the 43 day drought in the fall.

Much of the state is still under an outdoor burn restriction. Over the last 30 years, it has rained on us 21 times on Christmas day. (Information from NOAA).

Ending on a Christmas note, last week’s Sun was filled with letters from Santa submitted by the area’s youth. One letter that did not make the paper was this, six year old Ralphie wrote “Dear Santa, please send me a baby brother.”

Santa wrote back, “Dear Ralphie, please send me your mother.”

Cheers!