Reece Sisters Make Name for Themselves at College

Is college a different world? A world of new faces and places, independency, structure, and new opportunities. When thinking of post secondary education, there is a mindset of being successful at achieving on the next level and having experiences that will afford you the career you are wanting. When it comes to choosing a higher institution of learning, questions as such are asked, “how will I perform, will I survive campus life, and how will me attending this institution benefit me and the career I am pursuing”?



Nakayla, Nataja, Nyesha Reece, graduates of Lafayette High, have experienced a different world of life while attending Miles College in Fairfield (Birmingham), AL. A set of twins and their sister has been enjoying college life experiences while creating new opportunities. Earlier in the year, all three were presented as members of the spring line of The Eta Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. In September, during Miles College Honor’s program, the Reece trio was corded with presidential status. Presidential statuses received cords and recognition for maintain a 3.8 or higher GPA during the 2018-2019 school year. During the Miles College Coronation, the 2019 Royal Organizational Court was presented which included Nataja Reece, Miss Delta Sigma Theta, Nakayla Reece, Miss Stewart Reddick, and Nyesha Reece, Miss Res-Fest.



Announced in October, a first for Miles College, to have students that were recipients to attend the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C. One of the recipients was Nyesha Reece, a junior majoring in Management Information Systems.