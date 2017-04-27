Reeltown blanks Lady Bulldogs

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

LaFayette High School girls softball team has had a year filled with ups and downs.

The team is a very young group of girls and they have great potential.

Even though they have had to travel a rough road this year the girls have toughed it out and remained committed to their mission to finish the year as a team.

On April 19th the girls faced regional foe Reeltown.

The Lady Dogs could never quite get it going and suffered a loss to the Lady Rebels of Reeltown by a score of 27-0.

This year was truly a year full of growing pains and lessons learned for the young Lady Bulldogs.

Although the year didn’t go quite the way the Lady Dogs expected, they have gained a lot of on field experience.The best is yet to come for LaFayette High School Girls Softball.