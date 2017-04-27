Home News Reeltown blanks Lady Bulldogs
News
Sports
0

Reeltown blanks Lady Bulldogs

0
0

Reeltown blanks Lady Bulldogs

area champs varsity baseball copy
now playing

Rebels out-slug Eastwood, crowned area champs

Walk off double spells win for CA

5 honored on Rebel Senior Night

DSC_0384 800×800 copy
now playing

Bulldog thinclads run to 1A-4A first

CA JV girls win 2

JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win

A1 Kay Ivey
now playing

Ivey named Governor, special election in place

OPD arrests one in connection to LaFayette resident’s murder

Chambers
now playing

Commission honors Chambers

A2 Solar Farm
now playing

Access road, security gate completed at solar farm

Lafayette gets ready to pitch against Rebels.
By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

LaFayette High School girls softball team has had a year filled with ups and downs.
The team is a very young group of girls and they have great potential.
Even though they have had to travel a rough road this year the girls have toughed it out and remained committed to their mission to finish the year as a team.

On April 19th the girls faced regional foe Reeltown.
The Lady Dogs could never quite get it going and suffered a loss to the Lady Rebels of Reeltown by a score of 27-0.

This year was truly a year full of growing pains and lessons learned for the young Lady Bulldogs.

Although the year didn’t go quite the way the Lady Dogs expected, they have gained a lot of on field experience.The best is yet to come for LaFayette High School Girls Softball.

Related posts:

  1. Bulldogs take 3 from Reeltown
  2. Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35
  3. Lady Bulldogs shut out twice, 19-0, 23-0
  4. Learning experience for Lady Bulldogs
slandon
Related Posts
area champs varsity baseball copy

Rebels out-slug Eastwood, crowned area champs

slandon 0

Walk off double spells win for CA

slandon 0

5 honored on Rebel Senior Night

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video