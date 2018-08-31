Reflections By R oger Campbell Ministries

Freedom From A Dangerous Drug

In London, a seem-

ingly hopeless alcoholic

was placed under the care

of a psychiatrist, but found

little help. A Billy Graham

evangelistic crusade was

being held in that city and

this hurting man was invited

to attend. There he heard

of God’s love for him and

responded to the invitation to

receive Christ as his Savior.

When this new convert

was about to fall asleep that

night, he reached for his bot-

tle to take his customary last

drink of the day but found

himself unable to continue

his old habit. Getting out of

bed, he emptied the bottle of

liquor down the sink drain.

When he awakened in the

morning he reached by force

of habit for his usual bracer.

It was not there.

Rather than responding with disappointment

or alarm, he found himself

breathing a sigh of relief.

He knew in that moment

he’d been set free.

Grateful for what he knew

was a genuinely fresh start,

this newly emancipated ad-

dict phoned his psychiatrist

and told him what had taken

place the night before. “I am

a new man,” he said.

“Sounds fine,” the

psychiatrist relied. “Maybe

I can find help where you

found it.”

This counselor in need of

counseling began attending

the evangelistic meetings

and was also moved by the

message of God’s love. Like

the patient he had lost, he

opened his heart and found

true peace in Christ.

Since the middle of the

last century, America has

spearheaded an international

war on drug addiction…

with few victories to rejoice

over. Our current “state

of emergency,” the “opiate

epidemic” of addiction and

death is but the latest in a

long list of such horrorsYet we must not forget

that alcohol use remains the

world’s most serious drug

problem by far. According

to the Lancet medical jour

–

nal, as reported in the Guard

–

ian, “alcohol use in 2016

led to 2.8 million deaths and

was the leading risk factor

for premature mortality and

disability in the 15 to 49 age

group, accounting for 20%

of deaths worldwide.”

But there will be no

international coalition bat-

tling the world’s favorite

dangerous drug. It is legal;

it is loved; it is lauded by the

culture. If progress is to be

made on this front, faith-

ful individuals in recovery

from addictions and others

who are honest and caring

enough will have to fight in

the trenches where alcohol

enslaves and destroys.

The list is long of those

who have been set free from

alcohol by faith. Among

them is Jack Odell, a former

director of Chicago’s Pacific

Garden Mission. Describing

the great change this free-

dom through faith can make,

he wrote:

“If there’s music in you,

you’ll sing because you

finally have something to

sing about. If there’s a book

in you, you’ll write because

you finally have something

to write about.

“If your gift is for

hard work, you’ll work as

never before: and happily

so, because your energies

are released and you have

an indwelling Reinforcer.

If your gift is for laughter,

you’ll stop laughing at cruel

things. Then your laugh will

become warm and conta-

gious, and other people will

want to join you…

“You’ll be alive and

creative and fulfilled for the

first time.”

Odell said it well because

he wrote from experience.

The vacuum in his life that

had chained him to alcohol

had been filled by faith and

he had been set free.