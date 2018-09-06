Reflections By R oger Campbell Ministries

Starting Over… Again.

Some memories are

soon lost and some linger.

One of my favorite linger-

ing ones is listening to a

father-son guitar and vocal

duet titled, “The Land of

Beginning Again”. Poor

decisions had divided

these two singers but they

had decided to let their

past be past and start over

again. Their song, though

an old one, was new to

me and its heart warming

message of harmony being

restored in their family has

been unforgettable.

Some quotes have en-

dured through generations

even though the names

of those who originated

them have been forgot-

ten. Here’s an old one that

deserves repeating: “The

Christian life is made up

of many beginnings.”

Does this mean there is no crucial moment when

faith is born? Not at all!

When a respected reli-

gious leader came to our

Lord to ask how to receive

eternal life, he was told he

needed to be born again;

to experience a spiritual

birth (John 3).

We celebrate birthdays

because they remind us of

a crucial moment in time

when one was born. And

the birth of faith deserves

recognition.

What then did the one

who spoke of “many

beginnings” mean?

This unnamed one

referred to the many times

we make sincere commit-

ments and promises to the

Lord on which, for any

number of reasons, we

don’t carry through.

What shall we do about

past promises on which

we’ve not delivered?

Shall we forget about

them? Discard them?

Spend our lives feeling

depressed over not keep-

ing our commitments?

Consider ourselves fail-

ures and determine never

to make another promise

to God? Lose heart over

the future because of poor

past performances?

Absolutely not!

Why not, instead, make

a new beginning?

When I checked my

voicemail late one night

there was a request for a

return call from a man I

hadn’t seen or heard from

in many years. Soon we

were talking about his

past struggles and present

needs, one of which was

his need to make a new

beginning.

Is it possible?

What about all those

broken past promises?

How can we be sure of

full forgiveness?

In my book “Lord, I’m

Afraid,” providing poetic

help and Biblical promise

to overcome fears, I of-

fered the verse below for

those who fear they can’t

be forgiven:

Lord, I’m afraid

You’re tired of me.

I’m back again

Confessing the same

sin.

I meant well, but fell.

Can you forgive me

again?

And again?

“If we confess our sins,

He is faithful and just to

forgive us our sins, and to

cleanse us from all unrigh-

teousness” (I John 1:9).

No matter their past

failures, forgiven ones can

start over…again.