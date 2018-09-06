Reflections By R oger Campbell Ministries

Starting Over… Again.
Some memories are
soon lost and some linger.
One of my favorite linger-
ing ones is listening to a
father-son guitar and vocal
duet titled, “The Land of
Beginning Again”. Poor
decisions had divided
these two singers but they
had decided to let their
past be past and start over
again. Their song, though
an old one, was new to
me and its heart warming
message of harmony being
restored in their family has
been unforgettable.
Some quotes have en-
dured through generations
even though the names
of those who originated
them have been forgot-
ten. Here’s an old one that
deserves repeating: “The
Christian life is made up
of many beginnings.”
Does this mean there is no crucial moment when
faith is born? Not at all!
When a respected reli-
gious leader came to our
Lord to ask how to receive
eternal life, he was told he
needed to be born again;
to experience a spiritual
birth (John 3).
We celebrate birthdays
because they remind us of
a crucial moment in time
when one was born. And
the birth of faith deserves
recognition.
What then did the one
who spoke of “many
beginnings” mean?
This unnamed one
referred to the many times
we make sincere commit-
ments and promises to the
Lord on which, for any
number of reasons, we
don’t carry through.
What shall we do about
past promises on which
we’ve not delivered?
Shall we forget about
them? Discard them?
Spend our lives feeling
depressed over not keep-
ing our commitments?
Consider ourselves fail-
ures and determine never
to make another promise
to God? Lose heart over
the future because of poor
past performances?
Absolutely not!
Why not, instead, make
a new beginning?
When I checked my
voicemail late one night
there was a request for a
return call from a man I
hadn’t seen or heard from
in many years. Soon we
were talking about his
past struggles and present
needs, one of which was
his need to make a new
beginning.
Is it possible?
What about all those
broken past promises?
How can we be sure of
full forgiveness?
In my book “Lord, I’m
Afraid,” providing poetic
help and Biblical promise
to overcome fears, I of-
fered the verse below for
those who fear they can’t
be forgiven:
Lord, I’m afraid
You’re tired of me.
I’m back again
Confessing the same
sin.
I meant well, but fell.
Can you forgive me
again?
And again?
“If we confess our sins,
He is faithful and just to
forgive us our sins, and to
cleanse us from all unrigh-
teousness” (I John 1:9).
No matter their past
failures, forgiven ones can
start over…again.
