Reflections – Four Wonderful Words

By Roger Campbell Ministries

There I was, sitting in a medical reception area awaiting my call into the office of a Dermatologist.

I’ve sometimes been troubled by pre-cancerous conditions that have required treatment or removal, so when an irritation developed around a dark spot hiding beneath my left sideburn, I made an appointment with my doctor to see what it was all about.

At the call of the office receptionist, I made my way into a small, sterile, suspense room to wait again, this time for the doctor himself; the man who, with one educated look, would be able to give me a good idea of what was ahead. Thankfully, when the man of the moment arrived and examined me, his verdict was one of good news.

“This is just a little weed in the garden of your life,” he said, adding four wonderful words: “nothing to worry about.” Less then thirty minutes later I was on my way home, absent my dark sideburn spot, and with only a next appointment check-up remaining to be sure I was home free.

There was a time when worry, like an old friend, traveled with me every day, ever keeping me occupied with another fearful possibility of what might be ahead.

No more. Life’s too short to be imprisoned by imaginary fears.

I listened amazed as a man described the limits fear had placed on him. He had lived and raised his family in a large metropolitan area but, for some reason, had drawn a twelve mile radius around his home as his “safe zone.” Outside those borders, panic set in. He was afraid to travel beyond that imaginary boundary, even to work.

Traffic jams were so terrifying to him that he kept a small motorcycle in his van on which to escape in the event he was boxed in by surrounding vehicles. He was a captive on an island of his own making. And the guards keeping him in were his fears.

A man from Southwest Africa once wrote to tell me how after reading one of my books he had moved from panic to peace, even though he had a large family to support and lived in a perilous place. He said he had learned to start each day giving thanks that he is alive and able to enjoy the beauty of the morning instead of worrying about what might happen to him that day.

Our Lord called for living by faith one day at a time (Matthew 6:34). Still millions will spoil today being occupied with fears about imagined events that won’t happen.

Most things that make us fear and fret are those that haven’t happened yet.

No one has enough information about the future to worry intelligently about tomorrow, so why not trust God for today and enjoy it?

What are you anxious about that you’re not absolutely sure will take place? If you’re not sure the worst will happen, don’t waste your time worrying about it.

I start each day quoting a Bible prescription for overcoming worry and experiencing peace that passes understanding (Philippians 4:6-8).

Why not join me and my African correspondent as we reject worry and thank God for the basic blessings of the moment? If you do, you’re sure to have a better day!