Reflections – God…Who Needs Him?

By Roger Campbell Ministries

Ever try to buy a gift for someone who has everything?

It’s not easy.

Augustine saw God as being in that predicament and concluded, “God wants to give us something but He cannot. Our hands are full and there is no room to put anything.”

In his book, “The Problem of Pain,” C.S. Lewis wrote: “Everyone has noticed how hard it is to turn our thoughts to God when everything is going well,” Adding, “‘We have all we want,’ is a terrible statement if that all does not include God.”

“Life has been deceiving,” said the successful businessman standing before me upon receiving word that he had but a short time to live. His look of hopeless resignation has been unforgettable. He had invested his life in getting money and possessions and now would soon be separated from them. His work had been his god, consuming all of his time and energy. But all his gains appeared as losses when he discovered how close he was to eternity.

Our Lord once told of such a man. This wealthy farmer had all that anyone could desire, all he had longed for and worked for in life. His fields produced so much there wasn’t room enough in his barns to store his harvest.

“What shall I do?” he mused, evaluating his expected bumper crop. Finally he decided to tear down his barns and build bigger ones.

Easy street stretched out ahead of him.

He concluded he had enough money to retire so he began talking to himself about his coming golden years.

This is what he said: “Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years, take your ease, eat, drink and be merry” (Luke 12:19).

Everything looked so good. His financial planning had finally paid off. But all succeeding generations have known him as a fool. This wealthy man had everything but God…and that night he would die, leaving all he had accumulated to face the One he had neglected.

In his book, “Through the Fire,” Joseph Stowell says, “Sensing our need for God is tough. Knowing that we need Him gets lost in the fact that we have all we need. Clothes, food, safety, security, friendship, and fun are all readily available.

“Assuming that we have provided it all for ourselves we become self-sufficient. When we cease to perceive how much we need God, He soon seems out of sight, then out of mind.

“We live in an affluent all-providing culture. If we can’t afford something, we buy it on credit. We have our health, houses, families, jobs, friends, and heritage. Who needs God?”

But everything we have is temporary, including health, wealth and honor. Andrew Carnegie sat in a plush hotel dining room. Before him was an untouched meal. His health was failing and his appetite was gone. Looking out a window he saw a working man enjoying his lunch. “I’d give a million dollars to have an appetite like that,” he said.

Self-sufficiency is an illusion. We all need God. And because of His love, we can have a satisfying faith relationship with Him that will last forever.