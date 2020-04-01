Reflections: HIS COMFORT ZONE

Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net

You’ve heard it before: You need to step out of your comfort zone!” In most cases such counsel refers to that place of complacency where inspiration, motivation, achievement and growth have been forfeited for the rut of a comfortable and familiar, if mundane, status quo.

But when life’s rocky road offers cold comfort only, what are you to do? Sickness attacks. Friends, even family members betray. Financial security is fleeting. And death, which awaits us all, is sure to remind you of that stark fact by visiting too often those around you, those closest to you.



So perhaps you have bridled your ambitions, reined in your risks and circled your wagons – only to find yourself huddled alone in a phony fortress.



On the other hand, you may have opted for a more proactive approach, moderating your diet, getting plenty of rest, relaxation and recreation. Perhaps you’ve tried reaching out to loved ones, helping out at community functions, and looking out for those less fortunate . . . but peace of mind eludes you still.



Maybe you’ve chosen to bolster your bravery with booze or likewise numb your nerves with various substances illicit or legal. Sadly, millions do, only to compound the calamity for themselves, their loved ones and society at large with this, the cruelest counterfeit of all.



You’ve been wondering how to cope, what to do, where to turn – when the real question is “Who?” Who can provide a zone of true and abiding comfort?



Jesus says, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus was no stranger to stress or sadness. He was a “Man of sorrows and acquainted with grief.” And He didn’t promise His followers then or now a rose colored Pollyanna paradise on earth. On the contrary, He says, “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.”



One who took such statements to heart and entered Christ’s Comfort Zone was the Apostle Peter. After witnessing the resurrection of his Master, he was able to forsake his past failures and face his future. Thirty years later, despite Christ’s prophecy that Peter too would die by crucifixion, the aging faithful servant was able to pen these words:

“. . . humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”



As you earnestly seek that zone of “peace that transcends understanding” in this troubled world, it is our prayer that you’ll find this affirmation helpful:



I’m casting all my worldly cares –

Of health, of wealth, the lack thereof,

Tomorrow’s and yesterday’s affairs,

All temporal things I think I love

Upon the One Who truly cares –

More faithful than a brother, He,

Who tenderly His shoulder shares

And whispers, “Come, come unto me.”