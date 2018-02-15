Home Columns Reflections – The Mystery of the Missing Bible
Reflections – The Mystery of the Missing Bible

Reflections – The Mystery of the Missing Bible

Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net
By Roger Campbell Ministries

When we arrived at church one Sunday, I reached for my Bible and it wasn’t in its usual place in the car.

“That’s strange,” I thought, feeling sure I remembered carrying this new Bible (a gift from my wife, Pauline) out of the house to the garage. Later, a search of our house seemed to prove my sometimes faulty memory to be on target, but we were still mystified by the disappearance of my new Bible.
“Could you have placed your Bible on top of the car when you opened the garage door?” Pauline asked.

We both knew that was possible, and in my case probable, so after praying for guidance in our search, we began retracing the route to church, driving slowly and watching both sides of the road. Rain was predicted and we were eager to find the lost Bible before it was damaged beyond repair.

“There it is!” I exclaimed, after about a mile of scanning pavement and ditches. Some thoughtful person had found my Bible and placed it on top of an old kitchen stove that was for sale beside the road, expecting the owner would come looking for it.

Why all this concern over a Bible? Don’t I have other Bibles?

Of course. But this new one was a gift of love from the woman I love; a fitting gift because the Bible has been our guide throughout our life. We read the Bible together the morning after our wedding and it has been an important part of our lives ever since, so it’s no mystery why we made every effort to find this missing new one.

But there’s another missing Bible mystery.

Why do people allow this wonderful Book to be missing from their lives when its powerful teachings bring so much good to those who allow them to be their guide?
We all go through dark days and the Bible is an unfailing source of light for these tough times. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path,” said the Psalmist (Psalm 119:105).

In times of grief, loss, confusion and depression, millions have found their way out of deepening darkness by reading and believing the Book of light. In its pages, they’ve discovered this unfailing truth; On the darkest day, God makes a way.

Helen Keller, who was born blind and deaf, said, “Somehow the mystery of language was revealed to me. I learned, for instance, that the word ‘water’ meant that wonderful cool something that flowed over my hand. Now I know the living Word – God’s Word – awakened my soul, gave it light, hope, joy and set me free. The Bible seems to me like a river of light flowing through my darkness and it has kept my hope of accomplishments bright when things seemed too difficult to overcome.”

When death invades our homes, the Bible offers hope beyond the grave. This Book of comfort has dried the tears of grieving people everywhere when all other comforters have failed.

President Woodrow Wilson said we deprive ourselves of the best there is in the world when we deprive ourselves of the Bible.

Still, some could lose their Bibles and never miss them.

And that will always be a mystery to me.

