Reid Maynard 1954 – 2020

Reid Maynard of Waverly, Alabama passed away at his home on January 3rd, 2020 at the age of 65.



Reid was born in Dalton, Georgia to the late Doris and Herman Maynard. He is also preceded in death by his beloved horse, Nifty Rey.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Candace Maynard; nieces, Paige Langley, Suzanne Otwell, Robin Smiley, and Katie Maynard; nephews, Mike Otwell, John Turner, and John Maynard; brother, Herman Maynard Jr.; sister, Pam Smiley; adopted family, Shata Pace, Stacy Johns, and Chad Broadhead; and numerous close friends.



He attended church at Oak Bowery UMC, was an AQHA professional horseman, and was a mentor to many people over the years.