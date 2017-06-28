Relay for Life earns $36K to fight cancer

The Greater Valley Area Relay for Life was held on June 23, 2017, at the Chambers County Agricultural Arena. The event hosted survivors, caregivers, and residents throughout the Greater Valley Area.

The Survivor Dinner was sponsored by many businesses in our community.

Sponsors included Johnny’s Pizza, Terri’s Mill Village Café, Roy’s Butcher Block, Mr. Randy Morgan, Jack’s, Zaxby’s, Chuck’s BBQ, Newt’s, Monte Alban, Heart of the South, Papa’s Q & Stew, Kroger, Parker’s, Piggly Wiggly, Givorn’s, Mr. Ice, Lowe’s Pharmacy, and Yates Printing. The guest speaker for the survivor dinner was three time cancer survivor, Carly Byrd, MainStreet Family Urgent Care Community Educator – Valley.

Following the Survivor’s Dinner was the opening ceremony for the Relay for Life event. Event Lead, Ashley Crane, Executive Director of the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomed everyone in attendance. The Southern Cross Drill team performed during the National Anthem and Josh Yerta, Farmers and Merchants Bank, led the group in prayer. Kimberly Myers, Community Director for the American Cancer Society shared how the money raised last year impacted Chambers County.

24 patients were served via ACS program and/or received resources and assistance; 15 were newly diagnosed. 1 patient received a complementary wig or head-covering. 2 patients and caregivers were provided a total of 8 nights of complementary lodging at the Hope Lodge. 1 of those patients received a total of 4 complementary rides to treatment via the Hope Lodge van. 2 patients attended a Look Good, Feel Better session and received a complementary makeup kit. 6 patients received complementary Personal Health Managers specific to their cancer diagnoses to help provide them with information and organization. And 6 patients received resources/referrals through service requests.

Ashley Crane recognized all the sponsors for the Relay for Life event including Harmon Engineering, Donny Holley State Farm, MainStreet Family Urgent Care, Tallapoosa River Electric Company, CharterBank, Chattahoochee Hospice, J. Smith Lanier & Co., a Marsh & McLennan Co., Alabama Power, Auburn Bank, Capital City Bank, Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union, Etherton Family Dentistry, Fairfax Variety Club, Jeff Jones Funeral Home, Mark Carlton – Attorney at Law, West Point Industries, Pleasant Grove Church, Kenny Knox Tire Center, Parker’s Foods, Junior Variety Club, Leigh Harmon, Mary Harmon, Rock Springs Baptist Church Youth Group, Security Finance, Mr. Ice, DJ Gator Kinkaid, and Wicked Dixie.

After the opening ceremony the survivor and caregivers to the first lap of the night followed by all attendees walking a lap together. Games and activities for everyone of all ages were on site during the night of celebration and remembrance. Wicked Dixie played live and DJ Gator Kinkaid

entertained. The Luminaria Ceremony was led by Gator Kinkaid. All in attendance took a lap in silence to remember the fight against cancer.

The events for the night closed with awards. The Top School Team in fundraising was Five Points Elementary, the Top Business Team in fundraising was J. Smith Lanier & Co., a Marsh and McLennan Co., the Top Church Team was LaFayette Heights Baptist Church, the Best Decorated Campsite was Five Points Elementary School, and the Top Team Fundraiser Overall was J. Smith Lanier & Co., a Marsh and McLennan Co.

The 2017 Greater Valley Area Relay for Life raised a total of $36,008.37. A

special thanks goes to everyone who helped make this event possible

including the volunteers, teams, sponsors, and attendees.