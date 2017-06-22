Relay for Life in LaFayette Friday

By Alton Mitchell

The Chambers County Agricultural Arena will be filled with life this Friday night as the annual Relay for Life event takes center stage at the venue. The event that will bring walkers from across the region to the Agricultural Arena is a global fundraiser that helps fight back against Cancer.

On Monday evening members of the Chambers County Commission issued a proclamation to Ashley Crane, Director of The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. In the proclamation the Chambers County Commission acknowledged their assistance to the American Cancer Society and GVACC as they hold the Relay for Life event this Friday.

This years event will be huge. According to Crane it will include games and fun for all those in attendance. In addition live music will be played in the relay by the Wicked Dixie Band. The southern rock band based in LaFayette and made up of members Steve Spates, Jason (Psycho) Clark, Jeff Bardes, Stephen Torbert, and David Foster. The homegrown group is known for rocking stages in east Alabama and west Georgia.

If you are planning on attending the Relay for Life the event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Central time at the Chambers County Agricultural Arena in LaFayette on Friday. The city Council of LaFayette issued a similar proclamation to Ashley Crane and Kimberly Myers of the American Cancer Society on May 15th. At the previous proclamation presentation Myers stated that she enjoyed working with the Chambers County community which is a great community.