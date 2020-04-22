Remodeling to Begin Soon on New City Hall

Mayor Barry Moody says the citizens of LaFayette can expect to see some work starting soon on the new City Hall building.



“We will be opening the bids for the renovation of the new City Hall location on April 30th and once approved through city council we will let the work begin.”



The current city hall is presently located northwest of the town square, next to the post office. Plans are to relocate from this building to the former McClendon Trucking office just across the street from The LaFayette Sun.



“It is quite a big project. We are going to have a much larger building,” Mayor Moody said. “The fire department is located behind the building and we’ll be able to bring the police department on the back side of the new building near them. We will be more in the center of downtown with this move. We think it will be more user friendly for the citizens. We will have a drive-in window where they can pay bills without ever getting out of their car.”



LaFayette owns its utility system and is a member of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA).