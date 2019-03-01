Renfroe plans changes at Parkers

Renfroe Foods has now

been open for a couple of

weeks here in LaFayette

and shoppers have already

noticed some changes.

The improved and ex-

panded produce section

has been the most talked

about along with the new

deli and dairy coolers

along the back wall.

The owners of Ren-

froe’s say hang on there is

more to come. According

to Rob Renfroe they are

scheduled to “reset” the

store on March 4th. “We are going to reorganize

the current products and

offer more of a variety.”

Eventually, Mr. Renfroe

said they will retag the

entire store and that shop-

pers should see a price

reduction on grocery

bills.

Even more changes are

scheduled which include

new shelves and a facelift

to the outside of the store.

Renfroe said they are

planning a Grand Open-

ing, but have not set the

date yet.

