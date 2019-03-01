Renfroe plans changes at Parkers

Renfroe Foods has now
been open for a couple of
weeks here in LaFayette
and shoppers have already
noticed some changes.
The improved and ex-
panded produce section
has been the most talked
about along with the new
deli and dairy coolers
along the back wall.
The owners of Ren-
froe’s say hang on there is
more to come. According
to Rob Renfroe they are
scheduled to “reset” the
store on March 4th. “We are going to reorganize
the current products and
offer more of a variety.”
Eventually, Mr. Renfroe
said they will retag the
entire store and that shop-
pers should see a price
reduction on grocery
bills.
Even more changes are
scheduled which include
new shelves and a facelift
to the outside of the store.
Renfroe said they are
planning a Grand Open-
ing, but have not set the
date yet.
