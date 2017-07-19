Resident complains about CR 158 woes

By Alton Mitchell

Monday evening’s Chambers County Commission meeting was no different than any other. Following the invocation and pledge by commission members and those in attendance the floor of the meeting was opened to public comments from citizens. One Chambers County stepped forward and brought up a pressing issue before members of council concerning a Chambers County roadway and its condition.

Resident Calvin Miller addressed members of the Commission on Monday night to discuss issues he sees ongoing with Chambers County Road 158. Mr. Miller started his complaint by discusses the grass along the roadway which has not been cut yet this year according to Miller. Mr. Miller told Commission members that the grass along the right of way has reached a height of two feet in places.

Following his complaint on the uncut vegetation along the roadway Mr. Miller also advised council members of the condition of the road itself. Miller states that the road has had its tar and gravel washed away by rain and this has resulted in damage to vehicles tires and alignments. He spoke of hitting a specific large hole along the roadway which was one of many that exist on Chambers County 158. He requested that if Commission members could not put down blacktop to at least gravel the roadway to improve the condition.

In Commission meetings county commissioners typically do not respond to the issues brought before them at that time. “Thank You for bringing this to our attention,” Commission Chair Debbie Wood told Mr. Miller once he had finished discussing the problems of the roadway. County Engineer Josh Harvill was present at the meeting and did acknowledge the situation and issues with County Road 158. “It is one of several roads in the County that is rapidly deteriorating,” Harvill told Commissioners.

Harvill also responded to the issue with the mowing of roadways around the County. The rainy summer has pushed county mowing crews behind schedule. Harvill explained that mowing starts in LaFayette in June and works its way down 83 and outward throughout the County. The 34 employees who cover the more than 700 miles of Chambers County roadways are working to get caught up on the overgrowth of vegetation along local roadways.

Harvill also acknowledge the pothole issues along roadways in the County. Harvill explained that the problem with potholes in Chambers County is closely related to rains washing away areas of the roadway and there being a lack of funds and time to get to fix every pothole that pops up in Chambers County. Harvill also reminded the public that the Highway Department does not know about every pothole in Chambers County when they occur and to give them a call when one pops up.