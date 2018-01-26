Retiree killed in icy road crash

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

An east Alabama man planning on starting his retirement in south Alabama had his dreams cut short due to last week’s storm when he was killed in a single vehicle accident in Lee County early Friday. The victim of the crash has been confirmed to be the only traffic fatality in Lee County related to the snow and ice of last week.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office confirms 64-year-old John Paul Vitruk was in the process of relocating from his residence in Auburn to a new home in south Alabama to start his retirement and be closer to family. Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday he was pulling a U-Haul trailer while traveling south on Alabama Highway 169. As his vehicle approached the intersection of Lee Road 175, his vehicle struck an icy spot on the roadway and overturned.

The impact of the rollover caused Vitruk to become pinned in the vehicle. Emergency officials from the Alabama State Troopers, Salem Volunteer Fire Department, and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the scene. When they arrived, they discovered Vitruk pinned in the vehicle with no signs of life. A representative from the Lee County Coroners Office pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office lists the cause of death as blunt force trauma. The impact resulted in multiple blunt force injuries to Vitruk. Vitruk was the only confirmed fatality resulting from the ice and snow of last week. He also became the first traffic fatality in Lee County in 2018. The accident remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.