Retiring Dentist Honored by City Council

With Council Members

Toney Thomas, Tammie Williams

and Charlotte Blasingame

present, and Council

Members Neal McCurdy and

Mike Ellis absent, Mayor

Barry Moody called to order

the regular LaFayette City

Council Meeting for September

23, 2019.

After the unanimous approval

of the Minutes of the

Sept. 6 Council Meeting,

the fi rst order of business

was a Recreation Department

Update by Mr. Kerry

Towles, who explained how

LaFayette had joined a

different football organization,

and that there would be

forthcoming an accounting of

expenditures.

Mr. Chris Busby of the

CCDA (Chambers County

Development Authority)

followed with a discussion

of Main Street Alabama

Network(www.mainstreetalabama.

org), an organization

whose purpose is to

help communities organize

themselves for success,

improve the design of their

neighborhoods, promote their

districts, and enhance their

economic base. To become

a Mainstreet Community, it

is necessary to form a Main

Street Committee. Mr. Busby

recommended that there be

a preliminary meeting with

personnel of Main Street

Alabama, open to all those

who would be interested in

serving on a Main Street

Committee. Mr. Busby asked

for the Council’s agreement

to advertise such a meeting.

The Council voted to have

the meeting at 5:00 PM on

Nov. 12.

Because the Veterans Day

Holiday, Nov. 11, falls on the

second Monday of the month,

the Council voted to move

the regular November Council

Meetings from the second

and fourth Mondays to the

fi rst and third Mondays, Nov.

4th. and 18th.

The Sept. 17 Surplus

Property Sale was not a great

success. This was due in

part to the lack of publicity.

Only one 3” by 4” notice that

was published in the Sun for

two weeks and a notice was

posted on the City’s web site.

Also, the instructions were

not clear. There were no bids

for many of the articles, including

some of the vehicles,

and some bids were below

the minimum set for the item.

In one case, the department

head recommended not accepting

a bid even though

it was above the minimum.

The Council voted to accept

the department head’s recommendation,

and approved the

sale of the other items for the

high bids that were above the

minimum. Another sale will

be held to dispose of the remaining

items. The Council

authorized the City Clerk to

select a date and advertise

the sale.

City Clerk Louis Davidson

informed the Council that it

was time to select recipients

for the annual AMEA (Alabama

Municipal Electrical

Authority) scholarships for

Seniors whose homes receive

City of LaFayette electrical

service and who graduate

in the Spring of 2020. The

deadline to apply is Feb. 3,

Details, including how

to apply were published on

page 3 of The Sun for Sept.

18.

City Clerk Louis Davidson

reminded the Council that the

Vines Funeral Home is having

an unveiling ceremony

at 10 AM on Sept. 26 for

the historical marker for the

Funeral Home, listed in the

National Register of Historic

Places. All are invited.

Councilman Thomas asked

what the time window is for

picking up items bought in

the Surplus Sale. This information

had not been published.

The Mayor decided

that the items must be picked

up before the auction of the

remaining property.

Councilwoman Tammie

Williams used her time to

ask Mr. Shannon Hunter to

address the Council on the

matter of “golf carts” being

driven on City streets. Ms.

Williams had raised this issue

some meetings back, when

she mentioned in particular

that Councilwoman Blasingame

operates her “Golf

Cart” on City streets. Mr.

Hunter stated that after some

research, it appears that to

be operated legally on public

streets, such a vehicle must

be licensed, insured and meet

safety requirements, such

as the use of seat belts. He

provided the Mayor with the

results of his research. Ms.

Williams stated that this applies

to City-owned vehicles

as well. Ms. Blasingame

explained that she was in the

process of trying to become

street legal.

Ms. Blasingame went on

to thank those who participated

in Alumni Day, and

commended them for their

orderly behavior and school

spirit. The Mayor joined in,

mentioning the great turnout

from out of town.

By a unanimous vote,

the Council authorized the

payment of bills totaling

$260,747.16.

The Fiscal Year 2019-

2020 Budget Resolution

introduced at the August 25

meeting (Available at www.

lafayetteforcitizens.org) was

given a “Second Reading”,

and the Budget Resolution

was passed unanimously.

No budget changes were

mentioned. The Council

scheduled a Work Session

to precede the October 14

Regular Council Meeting.

On October 1, the City once

again enters a new Fiscal

Year without the Council

having worked out a real

Budget.

Ms. Ann Gleaton, Superintendent

of the Water and

Sewage Plants, presented the

bids for contracts for supplying

chemicals for those plants

in the bid, and Ms. Gleaton

was not sure. Mr. Tucker

recommended a rebid on the

sodium hydroxide, and the

Council voted to accept all

the bids but the sodium hydroxide,

which will be rebid.

Police Chief George

Rampey recommended to the

Council that the City apply

for a $24,000 grant to provide

to his department some much

needed equipment, such as

bulletproof vests, body cameras,

tasers, etc. The Council

unanimously approved applying

for the grant.

Three deeds in the Handy

Cemetery were conveyed to

Terry Mangram, Shaundell

Martin and Keyosha Greer.

At this point, the Mayor

invited the crowd that had

gathered outside to enter

the Council Chamber. The

Council Proclaimed Sept. 23

to be Dr. Donald H. Busby

Day, honoring Dr. Busby

for his more than 30 years

of service to the community,

not only as a dentist,

but also serving in various

positions on the Board of

Dental Examiners, as Mayor,

President of the Rotary Club,

and a long list of other activities.

Dr. Busby expressed his

gratitude, and stated that he

had started his dental practice

in 1982, and had retired after

37years. He asked the citizens

to support his successor,

Dr. Adams, and expressed

the hope that she would also

be here for 37years. Video

available at www.lafayetteforcitizens.

org.

Refreshments were served

to all those present, in honor

of Dr. Busby.



