Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens to Deliver Anniversary Sermon

On Sunday, November 12, at 3:00PM, the Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens will deliver the Anniversary Sermon at Mount Hermon Baptist Church.

Recognizing the need for an education, Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens matriculated at Southern Union Community College, Auburn University, Faulkner University, the University of Virginia, and the University of Alabama. He possesses degrees in Management of Human Resources and Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Administration.

In 1991, Pastor Owens was called to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Upon acceptance of the call, he demonstrated unparalleled fervor and an intense commitment to bring lost souls to Christ and encourage spiritual maturation and intimacy with God which drives his commitment to spreading the gospel whenever the opportunity presents itself. Pastor Owens’ powerful and uncompromising preaching and teaching encourages all to seek a closer walk with the Savior. Pastor Owens believes our purpose is to bring persons into a saving and redemptive relationship as disciples of Jesus Christ. As we live by Christ’s example, we empower others to carry out the commands of God. We seek only to be God’s servants as agents of healing and wholeness in a wounded and fragmented world.

Pastor Owens serves as the General Secretary for the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. He is president emeritus of the Alabama Baptist Northeast District State Convention, Moderator of the East Alabama Union District Association, and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., and the Chartered Trustee Board of Selma University. He is a past president of the East Alabama Union District Congress of Christian Education and the Ebenezer District Congress of Christian Education. He is a former president of the Alabama Chapter FBINAA

Pastor Owens is married to the former Deborah Lynne Bell, and they are the proud parents of one son, Kelvin Brian Owens.

Special music will be rendered by Mt. Zion Choir. The Golden Age members of the Church will be recognized. The finale of the Celebration will be the Mortgage Burning Ceremony for the Family Life Center. Pastor Lamar D. Johnson invites everyone to come out and be a part of this great celebration.

