Home Community Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens to Deliver Anniversary Sermon
Community
Local
News
0

Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens to Deliver Anniversary Sermon

0
0

Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens to Deliver Anniversary Sermon

Church Happenings 11-8-17

Community Events 11-8-17

11-8-17 Humor By Bill Taste Buds FOOD 2
now playing

Humor By Bill Frazer - It’s All About Taste Buds

Life on the farm - Farm Marriage Trust

LaFayette Christmas Festival set for Dec. 2nd

Samuel Marcus Harris

Janelle Dixon

Wilburn Cornelius Davenport

Hattie Handy

Robert Kemp “Bobby” Poss

On Sunday, November 12, at 3:00PM, the Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens will deliver the Anniversary Sermon at Mount Hermon Baptist Church.

Recognizing the need for an education, Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens matriculated at Southern Union Community College, Auburn University, Faulkner University, the University of Virginia, and the University of Alabama. He possesses degrees in Management of Human Resources and Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Administration.

In 1991, Pastor Owens was called to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Upon acceptance of the call, he demonstrated unparalleled fervor and an intense commitment to bring lost souls to Christ and encourage spiritual maturation and intimacy with God which drives his commitment to spreading the gospel whenever the opportunity presents itself. Pastor Owens’ powerful and uncompromising preaching and teaching encourages all to seek a closer walk with the Savior. Pastor Owens believes our purpose is to bring persons into a saving and redemptive relationship as disciples of Jesus Christ. As we live by Christ’s example, we empower others to carry out the commands of God. We seek only to be God’s servants as agents of healing and wholeness in a wounded and fragmented world.

Pastor Owens serves as the General Secretary for the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. He is president emeritus of the Alabama Baptist Northeast District State Convention, Moderator of the East Alabama Union District Association, and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., and the Chartered Trustee Board of Selma University. He is a past president of the East Alabama Union District Congress of Christian Education and the Ebenezer District Congress of Christian Education. He is a former president of the Alabama Chapter FBINAA

Pastor Owens is married to the former Deborah Lynne Bell, and they are the proud parents of one son, Kelvin Brian Owens.
Special music will be rendered by Mt. Zion Choir. The Golden Age members of the Church will be recognized. The finale of the Celebration will be the Mortgage Burning Ceremony for the Family Life Center. Pastor Lamar D. Johnson invites everyone to come out and be a part of this great celebration.
Phyllis Zachery-Stiggers 334-644-5641 (home) 706-518-5641 (cell)

Related posts:

  1. Parker’s celebrates 50th anniversary
  2. Parker’s Food celebrating 65th anniversary
  3. Church celebrates 181st anniversary
  4. Mike’s Musings – Amazingly two presidents died on 50th Anniversary of Our Independence
slandon
Related Posts

Church Happenings 11-8-17

slandon 0

Community Events 11-8-17

slandon 0
11-8-17 Humor By Bill Taste Buds FOOD 2

Humor By Bill Frazer – It’s All About Taste Buds

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video