Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe

Last Friday, a large

crowd gathered as the

Greater Valley Area hosted

a ribbon cutting ceremony

for Old Town Café, lo-

cated at 301 9th Ave. SW

on the corner of U.S. 431

and Highway 50.

Owners Bobbie and

Nathaniel Henderson are

ready to serve up their

family style southern

home cooking to residents

of LaFayette. Bobbie

Henderson said Friday her

family wanted to provide

more places to eat in the

city.

Bobbie Henderson said

“We serve different things

every day. It’s never going

to be the same.”

The restaurant will

have a breakfast bar in the

morning and a lunch bar in

the afternoons with plenty

of fresh vegetables. For

supper, it will offer made

to order meals meals.

Bobbie Henderson

runs the restaurant with

help from her mother,

Cindy Correa she says the

recipes come from several

generations of her and her

husband’s family.

LaFayette City Coun-

cilman Michael Ellis who

was in attendance said

“Thank you for opening

this business, and hope-

fully you stick around for

a really long time,”

GVAC Director Ashley

Crane said “We are very

excited about another

business opening here in

LaFayette,” she said. “We

hope the city of LaFay-

ette and its citizens will

support you all in this

endeavor.”

Old Town Café is open

from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday.

The restaurant is open

from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on

Saturdays and closed on

Sundays.