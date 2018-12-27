Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe
Last Friday, a large
crowd gathered as the
Greater Valley Area hosted
a ribbon cutting ceremony
for Old Town Café, lo-
cated at 301 9th Ave. SW
on the corner of U.S. 431
and Highway 50.
Owners Bobbie and
Nathaniel Henderson are
ready to serve up their
family style southern
home cooking to residents
of LaFayette. Bobbie
Henderson said Friday her
family wanted to provide
more places to eat in the
city.
Bobbie Henderson said
“We serve different things
every day. It’s never going
to be the same.”
The restaurant will
have a breakfast bar in the
morning and a lunch bar in
the afternoons with plenty
of fresh vegetables. For
supper, it will offer made
to order meals meals.
Bobbie Henderson
runs the restaurant with
help from her mother,
Cindy Correa she says the
recipes come from several
generations of her and her
husband’s family.
LaFayette City Coun-
cilman Michael Ellis who
was in attendance said
“Thank you for opening
this business, and hope-
fully you stick around for
a really long time,”
GVAC Director Ashley
Crane said “We are very
excited about another
business opening here in
LaFayette,” she said. “We
hope the city of LaFay-
ette and its citizens will
support you all in this
endeavor.”
Old Town Café is open
from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday through Friday.
The restaurant is open
from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on
Saturdays and closed on
Sundays.