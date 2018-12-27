Home News Local Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe
Local
News
Top Stories
0

Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe

0
0

Ribbon cutting held at Old Town Cafe

Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

LHS’s students launched film festival

We Lost Some Great Leaders in 2018

Life’s Lessons Summed Up In 200 Words

Police seek whereabouts of missing Waverly teen

Thief sought in Capital City Bank robbery

Local flu epidemic has EAMC restricting hospital visitors

Pitts retires as Chambers Schools CFO

Three candidates qualify for City Council seat

Rain expected every day through January 3rd

Last Friday, a large
crowd gathered as the
Greater Valley Area hosted
a ribbon cutting ceremony
for Old Town Café, lo-
cated at 301 9th Ave. SW
on the corner of U.S. 431
and Highway 50.
Owners Bobbie and
Nathaniel Henderson are
ready to serve up their
family style southern
home cooking to residents
of LaFayette. Bobbie
Henderson said Friday her
family wanted to provide
more places to eat in the
city.
Bobbie Henderson said
“We serve different things
every day. It’s never going
to be the same.”
The restaurant will
have a breakfast bar in the
morning and a lunch bar in
the afternoons with plenty
of fresh vegetables. For
supper, it will offer made
to order meals meals.
Bobbie Henderson
runs the restaurant with
help from her mother,
Cindy Correa she says the
recipes come from several
generations of her and her
husband’s family.
LaFayette City Coun-
cilman Michael Ellis who
was in attendance said
“Thank you for opening
this business, and hope-
fully you stick around for
a really long time,”
GVAC Director Ashley
Crane said “We are very
excited about another
business opening here in
LaFayette,” she said. “We
hope the city of LaFay-
ette and its citizens will
support you all in this
endeavor.”
Old Town Café is open
from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday through Friday.
The restaurant is open
from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on
Saturdays and closed on
Sundays.

Related posts:

  1. Steak‘n Shake opens in Valley
  2. Ribbon cutting set for sidewalks
  3. Ribbon cutting set for new LaFayette business
  4. Ribbon cutting promotes new exercise equipment
slandon
Related Posts

Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

slandon 0

LHS’s students launched film festival

slandon 0

We Lost Some Great Leaders in 2018

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video