Ribbon cutting set for new LaFayette business

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The LaFayette business community continues to show growth as another business is set to open its doors this week and has a grand opening scheduled for Thursday. The Sunoco-LaFayette fueling station on Veterans Parkway will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Construction crews have been working on the Sunoco Gas Station located at 13085 Veterans Parkway in LaFayette for the past several months. The efforts and relentless activities of crews at the small gas station has now produced a new experience for shoppers in LaFayette that will give residents another option in local shopping.

The Sunoco was previously a Big Cat gas station, but abruptly closed its doors. Work soon began on the small station and now work has been completed. At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new business. The new station will feature a newly renovated look to it as well as a dining option. A release says that during the ribbon cutting ceremony there will also be an opportunity to taste some of the delicious lunch options now being offered at the establishment.

A unique new addition to the Sunoco will be a meeting room that will open in the building as well. The meeting room is available for business meetings or other gatherings as it may be needed. The Sunoco becomes the latest of several new businesses to open in LaFayette in 2017 which include a new pizzeria, clothing store, and others.