Ribbons recognize cancer

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The LaFayette city council held a special called meeting on Wednesday to continue a tradition the city has been deeply engulfed in over past years. The purpose of the meeting was to issue a proclamation in the city of LaFayette proclaiming the month as Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer awareness month in the city of LaFayette.
LaFayette Barry Moody presented a proclamation to Bill Parker, proclaiming the month of September will be recognized and proclaimed as Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer awareness month in the city of LaFayette.

In the month of September the organization Teal Magnolias will begin placing Teal Ribbons on light posts around the city of LaFayette and neighboring communities to include Opelika, Valley, and West Point. The ribbons are set to bring awareness to ovarian and gynecologic cancer in the local area, a pair of disease that kills millions of women.

On last week the Chambers County Commission issued a similar proclamation to Bill and his wife Linda Parker at the Chambers County Courthouse. Teal Magnolias has been working to bring awareness to this disease for several years across east Alabama. The organization was founded by the late Nan Galik who herself was a 14-year survivor of the disease.

