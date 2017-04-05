Rice will not be subject to the death penalty

Florida’s State Attorney announced Thursday his office will not seek the death penalty against a woman accused of being an accomplice in four murders in Alabama and Florida, WEARTV reported.

Mary Barbara Craig Rice has been charged with murder and accessory after the fact for the killings of three northwest Florida women, including a mother of two children. She was also charged with capital murder for the Feb.3 shooting death of Lillian, Alabama woman Peggy Broz.

Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins said William “Billy” Boyette was the main actor in all four of the fatal shootings. Prosecutors decided it was not appropriate to pursue the death penalty since Florida law requires a unanimous jury decision.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were able to hunt down Boyette and Rice at a motel in West Point, Georgia. Boyette took his own life during the standoff. Rice was taken into custody.