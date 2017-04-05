Home News Rice will not be subject to the death penalty
Rice will not be subject to the death penalty
News
Police & Courts
Top Stories
0

Rice will not be subject to the death penalty

0
0
mary rice copy
now viewing

Rice will not be subject to the death penalty

mug roosevelt finley copy
now playing

Former Camp Hill police chief charged

Wife dies when plane crashes near Dadeville

DSC_0378 (1024×683) (800×534) copy
now playing

Whitlow makes official visit to Auburn

Log A Load earns funds for children

Clay and Turkey shoot is Chambers fundraiser

Spring Break stifles sports activity

fire copy
now playing

Monday storms leave their mark

A1 LaF Day Front
now playing

LaFayette Day celebrates 20 years this Saturday

Prosecutors delay death penalty decision

Community Briefs 5-4-17

Mary Barbara Craig Rice
Florida’s State Attorney announced Thursday his office will not seek the death penalty against a woman accused of being an accomplice in four murders in Alabama and Florida, WEARTV reported.

Mary Barbara Craig Rice has been charged with murder and accessory after the fact for the killings of three northwest Florida women, including a mother of two children. She was also charged with capital murder for the Feb.3 shooting death of Lillian, Alabama woman Peggy Broz.

Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins said William “Billy” Boyette was the main actor in all four of the fatal shootings. Prosecutors decided it was not appropriate to pursue the death penalty since Florida law requires a unanimous jury decision.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were able to hunt down Boyette and Rice at a motel in West Point, Georgia. Boyette took his own life during the standoff. Rice was taken into custody.

Related posts:

  1. Prosecutors delay death penalty decision
  2. Boyette & Rice Modern day Bonnie & Clyde?
  3. Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer
  4. Gray faces death penalty in murder of Renee Eldridge
slandon
Related Posts
mug roosevelt finley copy

Former Camp Hill police chief charged

slandon 0

Wife dies when plane crashes near Dadeville

slandon 0
DSC_0378 (1024×683) (800×534) copy

Whitlow makes official visit to Auburn

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video